Bebe Rexha Returns to the Stage After Assault by Concertgoer: 'No Phones in the Face — Thank God'

Rexha resumed her Best F*n Night of My Life Tour as planned at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Tuesday — two days after a concertgoer threw a phone at her head

Published on June 21, 2023
Bebe Rexha at the Warner Music Grammy Party held at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Bebe Rexha. Photo:

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Nothing can stop Bebe Rexha from performing for her fans.

After a crowd member threw his phone at Rexha's face and injured her during a concert in New York City on Sunday, the pop star triumphantly returned to the stage for a show at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Tuesday — and joked about the incident with her audience.

Before performing her 2016 hit "In the Name of Love," the 33-year-old Grammy nominee addressed the crowd while wearing a bandage above her eye, where she was hit with the device. "We're almost towards the end. No phones in the face — thank God," Rexha told fans, according to a video shot by Twitter user @_belindanicole.

On Tuesday, The New York District Attorney's Office told PEOPLE that after Rexha's show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan on Sunday night, Nicolas Malvanga, 27, of New Jersey was arrested on several misdemeanor charges: two counts of third degree assault as well as second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment.

According to the criminal complaint, Malvanga was taken into custody, admitted to throwing the phone and told police, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

His next court date is July 31. The assailant's lawyer, Todd Spodek, told PEOPLE in a statement at the time: "Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way."

During the show, the phone hit Rexha on the forehead, splitting her eyebrow and requiring stitches. She was escorted off the stage and treated by a medical team at the venue, as seen in footage fans shared on Twitter

Bebe Rexha after being hit with phone on stage
Bebe Rexha.

Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Police confirmed Rexha was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The pop star posted on her Instagram Monday morning to show fans she was OK, sharing a selfie of her stitches and a burgeoning black eye. "I'm good," she wrote in a nod to both her health and her latest hit.

The performer is in the middle of her Best F*n Night of My Live Tour to support her new album Bebe and declared that the incident wouldn't stop her from continuing. "Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown," the Grammy nominee wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Thank you so Much New York. I love You. The Tour must go on!!!"

She added an Instagram Story showing how her injuries were looking, captioning it, "Still making a black eye sexy."

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha.

Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Earlier this year, she previewed the tour — her first string of headlining shows in six years — in an interview with PEOPLE.

“It takes everybody on a journey of all my music,” she said in April. “What I'm excited for the most is feeling the fans' energy. There's a different connection when you perform live with drums, guitar, bass, piano and dancers that really fulfills me.”

