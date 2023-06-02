Bebe Rexha Responds to Body Shamers: 'I'm in My Fat Era and What?'

Bebe Rexha is speaking out against the body shamers out there.

The Grammy-nominated music artist took to Twitter to post a screenshot of searches that showed her name and the word “fat,” writing, “Yes I’m in my fat era and what?” 

Rexha also posted a photo of herself holding up her shirt in a bathroom mirror to show her stomach. 

This isn’t the first time that Rexha has called out the search bar on TikTok. In mid-April, she posted a screenshot of it to Twitter that showed people were looking up “Bebe Rexha weight.”

“Seeing that search bar is so upsetting,” she tweeted at the time. “I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

Rexha recently opened up about how she’s impacted when people discuss her body, while in conversation with Jennifer Hudson. "Listen, we're in the public eye, so that's bound to happen," she told the talk show host, adding, "But we gotta just be positive and just show people love."

"I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight — that comes with the territory,” Rexha said, after talking about her recent polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis. “I'm not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you."

"[PCOS] is one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese," she said. "I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more."

"You don't know what somebody's going through, what they're going through in their life, so it kind of is tough," she added. "But I feel like we're in 2023 ... we should not be talking about people's weight.” 

Rexha has previously said that it’s “no one’s business” how much she weighs. In 2019, she posted a TikTok of herself “feeling like a bad b---h today” while strutting around in her underwear and bra and said in the video, “How much do you think I weigh? No ones business. Cause I’m a bad b---h no matter what my weight.”

The same year Rexha spoke out about how hard it was to find fashion designers who would dress her for the Grammys because she was a size 6-8. “So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like the coolest thing ever,” Rexha said in an Instagram video. “And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet. So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big.”

“You’re saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and that they cannot wear your dresses,” she continued. “So to all the people who said I’m thick and I can’t wear your dress, f--k you, I don’t want to wear your f-----g dresses.”

