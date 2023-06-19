Bebe Rexha 'Good' After Being Hit in Face with Phone: Singer Required Stitches as Man Arrested

The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer fell to the ground and needed medical attention during a New York concert

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Bebe Rexha after being hit with phone on stage
Bebe Rexha. Photo:

Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha was struck in the face and injured by a cell phone during a concert in New York City — and the man who threw it has been arrested. 

The “I'm Good (Blue)” singer was knocked to the ground during her Sunday night show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan. The phone hit Rexha on the forehead in the middle of a song, splitting her eyebrow and requiring stitches. 

Rexha, 33, was escorted off the stage and treated by a medical team at the venue, as seen in footage fans shared on Twitter

Bebe Rexha after being hit with phone on stage
Bebe Rexha.

Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Nicolas Malvagna, 27, of Manalapan, New Jersey is accused of throwing the phone. He was arrested at the venue, and charged with felony assault for using his cell phone as a weapon, the NYPD confirmed to PEOPLE. Malvagna will be arraigned later Monday.

Police confirmed Rexha was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The pop star posted on her Instagram Monday morning to show fans she was OK, sharing a selfie of her stitches and a burgeoning black eye. "I'm good," she wrote in a nod to both her health and her latest hit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rexha is in the middle of her Best F*n Night of My Live Tour to support her new album, Bebe, with a show scheduled for Philadelphia on Tuesday. It is her first headlining tour in six years, and includes older songs from her All Your Fault EPs and her album Expectations.

“It takes everybody on a journey of all my music,” Rexha told PEOPLE of the tour. “What I'm excited for the most is feeling the fans' energy. There's a different connection when you perform live with drums, guitar, bass, piano and dancers that really fulfills me.”

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha.

Lester Cohen/Getty

The Brooklyn native recently opened up about other aspects of her health, sharing with fans how "upsetting" it was to see a TikTok search suggestion reference her weight when she's been dealing with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

“It's definitely been something I've been struggling with, so I like being candid with my fans,” she told PEOPLE. “It's like, ‘Yeah, I know I gained some weight, and I'm working on myself.’”

“I'm not completely happy with myself right now, but I feel like I'm working towards a better version of myself every day,” Rexha added. “Usually when you put an album out, you want to be in your best shape. I'm always trying to get to a point where I feel good in my body, and that's a really hard thing to do.”

Rexha was diagnosed with PCOS, a hormone imbalance that can cause irregular periods, excess hair growth, weight gain and infertility, she told Gayle King in May.

"I definitely struggle with my weight and I struggle with the way that I look, and it's been tough for me. I just found out recently that I have PCOS and a lot of women have it. And a lot of women have it and don't know," Rexha said on SiriusXM's Gayle King in the House. "It's tough. I think for me, I've been definitely struggling with my weight and I've been struggling with food forever."

Related Articles
Big Pokey
Big Pokey, Houston Rapper and Screwed Up Click Member, Dead After Collapsing Onstage
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Turns Her Hit Single ‘Real Love’ into a Lifetime Movie
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones (53) interviewed during day 4 of New England Patriots training camp
New England Patriots Player Jack Jones Arrested for Bringing Guns in Carry-on Luggage
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's Record-Breaking Metlife Stadium Shows Grossed $18 Million with 173k+ Fans in Attendance
Hans Zimmer and Dina De Luca attend Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021
Hans Zimmer Gets Engaged to Dina De Luca on Stage at London Show: 'Things Are Working Out Well!'
Matt Damon is spotted out with his wife Luciana Barroso in New York City. The 52 year old American actor wore a baseball cap, grey t-shirt, tan trousers, and white trainers.
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Go Casual as They Step Out in New York City Together
N.Y. Kayaker Presumed Dead After Disappearing in Water Days After Getting Engaged
‘Amazing’ N.Y. Man, 37, Presumed Dead After Disappearing in Wash. Lake Days After Getting Engaged
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Taylor Swift and Flavor Flav attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Flavor Flav Says He'll Be Attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Twice: 'Call Me a Swiftie'
Gloria Estefan and husband Emilio Estefan arrive on the red carpet at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala
Gloria Estefan Says She Loves Husband Emilio 'More Deeply' Than Ever at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction
Megan Thee Stallion Essence Festival
Megan Thee Stallion Is 'Journaling, Praying, Spending Time with My Dogs' Ahead of ESSENCE Festival (Exclusive)
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Cancels Chicago Concert Due to 'Minor' Medical Issue with One of Her Legs
Loki
Therapy Dog Who Comforted Pandemic Hospital Workers Receives Honorary 'Dogtorate'
A ticketmaster website is shown on a computer screen on November 18, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Ticketmaster and Live Nation Vow to Show Ticket Fees Up Front in Meeting with President Biden
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford attend the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 14, 2023.
Harrison Ford Hugs Ke Huy Quan at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Premiere
Bobbie Jean
Bobbie Jean Carter Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Stickers, Markers While in Possession of Fentanyl
A South Greensburg woman is charged with aiding suicide, stemming from the death of a former boyfriend whom she is accused of urging to take his own life in repeated harassing messages.
Pennsylvania Woman Charged with Aiding Estranged Boyfriend's Suicide