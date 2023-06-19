Bebe Rexha 'Good' After Being Hit in Face with Phone: Singer Required Stitches as Man Arrested

Bebe Rexha was struck in the face and injured by a cell phone during a concert in New York City — and the man who threw it has been arrested.

The “I'm Good (Blue)” singer was knocked to the ground during her Sunday night show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan. The phone hit Rexha on the forehead in the middle of a song, splitting her eyebrow and requiring stitches.

Rexha, 33, was escorted off the stage and treated by a medical team at the venue, as seen in footage fans shared on Twitter.

Bebe Rexha. Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Nicolas Malvagna, 27, of Manalapan, New Jersey is accused of throwing the phone. He was arrested at the venue, and charged with felony assault for using his cell phone as a weapon, the NYPD confirmed to PEOPLE. Malvagna will be arraigned later Monday.

Police confirmed Rexha was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The pop star posted on her Instagram Monday morning to show fans she was OK, sharing a selfie of her stitches and a burgeoning black eye. "I'm good," she wrote in a nod to both her health and her latest hit.

Rexha is in the middle of her Best F*n Night of My Live Tour to support her new album, Bebe, with a show scheduled for Philadelphia on Tuesday. It is her first headlining tour in six years, and includes older songs from her All Your Fault EPs and her album Expectations.



“It takes everybody on a journey of all my music,” Rexha told PEOPLE of the tour. “What I'm excited for the most is feeling the fans' energy. There's a different connection when you perform live with drums, guitar, bass, piano and dancers that really fulfills me.”

Bebe Rexha. Lester Cohen/Getty

The Brooklyn native recently opened up about other aspects of her health, sharing with fans how "upsetting" it was to see a TikTok search suggestion reference her weight when she's been dealing with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

“It's definitely been something I've been struggling with, so I like being candid with my fans,” she told PEOPLE. “It's like, ‘Yeah, I know I gained some weight, and I'm working on myself.’”

“I'm not completely happy with myself right now, but I feel like I'm working towards a better version of myself every day,” Rexha added. “Usually when you put an album out, you want to be in your best shape. I'm always trying to get to a point where I feel good in my body, and that's a really hard thing to do.”

Rexha was diagnosed with PCOS, a hormone imbalance that can cause irregular periods, excess hair growth, weight gain and infertility, she told Gayle King in May.

"I definitely struggle with my weight and I struggle with the way that I look, and it's been tough for me. I just found out recently that I have PCOS and a lot of women have it. And a lot of women have it and don't know," Rexha said on SiriusXM's Gayle King in the House. "It's tough. I think for me, I've been definitely struggling with my weight and I've been struggling with food forever."