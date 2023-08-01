Bebe Rexha Cries Mid-Concert as Fans Hold Up 'You Are Enough' Signs After Keyan Safyari Breakup

"I think you guys are trying to make me cry," Rexha told fans on stage in London

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 01:38PM EDT
Bebe Rexha performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on July 28, 2023 in London, England.
Bebe Rexha. Photo:

Jo Hale/Redferns

Fans are showing their support for Bebe Rexha — and making her emotional.

During the "I'm Good (Blue)" singer-songwriter's Best F*n Night of My Life Tour stop at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London on Friday, she cried as fans held up "You Are Enough" signs to show support after her split from ex Keyan Safyari.

Rexha, 33, was performing her empowering ballad "I Am" when concertgoers held up the signs, which led the Grammy nominee to stop singing mid-lyric as she broke down in tears, according to fan-filmed videos from the concert.

"I think you guys are trying to make me cry," she said with a smile, taking one of the signs from the crowd and holding it up for other fans to see. "You're really trying to make a bitch cry."

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

The performer teared up once again before asking the audience, "Is my makeup messed up now?"

"I feel like we should go back into dance music now," said Rexha, who was met with cheers from her fans.

Her emotional moment came shortly after she confirmed the end of her three-year relationship with Safyari on stage, two weeks after she shared text messages with her Instagram followers in which he purportedly discussed her weight gain.

Elsewhere during the concert, the star introduced her song "Atmosphere," telling the crowd, "Now I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here," according to E! Online.

Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari attend Bebe Rexha's "Bebe" Album Release Event
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

The song, which details being left by a lover, features the lyrics, “And I can’t blame myself for getting lost in the promise of you / And I can’t blame you for leaving.”

A rep for Rexha did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Safyari did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The news of her breakup arrived just weeks after Rexha shared a screenshot of a text message seemingly sent by Safyari, a 39-year-old cinematographer from Los Angeles, in which he was apparently critical of her recent weight gain.

The post was initially shared to Rexha's Instagram Story, but was then removed. The message began with the sender telling the singer-songwriter that she is "beautiful" and "loved" by them. "But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was...that was the conversation we were having and you asked," they wrote.

Bebe Rexha attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023
Bebe Rexha.

Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty

"Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me," continued the text.

The sender added, "If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense...but it's not the real reason. If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's ok and that's the reason."

They told Rexha not to "use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have," repeating that they "always found [her] to be beautiful and loved [her] no matter what."

The sender then urged Rexha to “speak to a therapist” and go on a retreat “to get to the root of the problem,” before signing off their message with “love you.”

Related Articles
BeyoncÃ© Gives Madonna a Shout-Out from Stage as Queen of Pop Attends Renaissance Tour in New Jersey
Beyoncé Gives Madonna a Shoutout from Stage as Queen of Pop Attends Renaissance Tour in New Jersey
Cameron Diaz Benji Madden ice cream 07 31 23
Cameron Diaz and Husband Benji Madden Spotted Getting Ice Cream Together in Los Angeles
Oprah Winfrey attends the photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024; BeyoncÃ© performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"
Oprah Winfrey Shares Video of Her Dancing at Beyoncé Show with Tina Knowles-Lawson and Gayle King
Tina Knowles Has Lunch with Daughter Solange Before Heading to Beyonce ConcertÂ 
Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Lunch with Daughter Solange Knowles Before Heading to Beyoncé Concert
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Confirms the End of Her Relationship with Boyfriend Keyan Safyari: Report
Tori Kelly attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tori Kelly Released from Hospital After Collapsing Due to Blood Clots: Report
Dave Grohl, Alanis Morissette
Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Paid Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at a Concert in Japan: Watch
Tim McGraw performs during the Windy City Smokeout on August 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Tim McGraw Says It's 'Not Appropriate' to Throw Objects at Concerts: 'You Could Really Injure Somebody'
Billie Eilish Announces Her Lollapalooza Performance Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero Emissions Battery Systems'
Billie Eilish Reveals Her Lollapalooza Set Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero-Emissions Battery Systems'
Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Paramore "This Is Why" Tour at the Kia Forum on July 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California
Hayley Williams Slams 'Incel Ass' Internet Bros for Criticizing Her Reasons for Postponing Paramore Concerts
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Responds to Woman Who Says the Singer's Her 'Hall Pass' at Las Vegas Show
Cardi B performs at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resorts & Casinos
Cardi B Asked Fans to 'Splash Me Down' — Just Not on Her Face — at Concert Where She Threw Microphone
Sinead O'Connor Bob Geldof 03 03 20
Bob Geldof Says Sinéad O’Connor’s Last Text Messages Were 'Happy' but Also 'Laden with Desperation'
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* "Harry Styles Flaunts Fit Physique and Stunning Tattoos on Fun-Filled Italian Getaway with James Corden and Victoria's Secret Model Jacquelyn Jablonski at Lake Bolsena!
Harry Styles Relaxes on Italian Getaway with James Corden and Victoria's Secret Model Jacquelyn Jablonski
Cardi B
Cardi B Throws Microphone at Concertgoer Who Tossed a Drink at Her While Performing in Las Vegas
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency with Career-Spanning Set: My First Show in '9,000 Years'