Bebe Rexha has confirmed the end of her 3-year relationship with boyfriend Keyan Safyari, two weeks after she shared text messages with her Instagram followers in which he purportedly discussed her weight gain.

While performing live on stage on July 28 in London, the star introduced her song "Atmosphere," telling the crowd, "Now I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here," according to E! Online.

The song, which details being left by a lover, features the lyrics, “And I can’t blame myself for getting lost in the promise of you / And I can’t blame you for leaving.”

A rep for Rexha did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Safyari did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Later, during the performance of her song, “I Am,” one fan in the London crowd could be seen holding up a sign that read, “You are enough” while Rexha visibly wiped away tears as they streamed down her cheeks. "You really are trying to make a b---- cry," she told the audience.

It wasn’t all tears and torment from the 33-year-old, with Rexha telling her fans about her plans to visit London’s iconic gay nightclub Heaven following that night’s performance.

“I am going to be at Heaven tonight partying and looking for a new boyfriend,” she said from the stage. “I don’t know why I would look for a new boyfriend in a gay club but you know — fluid?”

The news of her breakup comes just weeks after Rexha shared a screenshot of a text message seemingly sent by Safyari, a 39-year-old cinematographer from Los Angeles, in which he was apparently critical of her recent weight gain.

The post was initially shared to Rexha's Instagram Story, but was then removed. The message began with the sender telling the singer-songwriter that she is "beautiful" and "loved" by them. "But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was...that was the conversation we were having and you asked," they wrote.

"Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me," continued the text.

The sender added, "If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense...but it's not the real reason. If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's ok and that's the reason."

The sender told Rexha not to "use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have," repeating that they "always found [her] to be beautiful and loved [her] no matter what."

They then urged Rexha to “speak to a therapist” and go on a retreat “to get to the root of the problem,” before signing off their message with “love you.”

Rexha has been open about her issues with body image, tweeting in April, “I’ve always struggled with my weight. A bitch likes to eat,” and in June, “Human beings go through weight fluctuations it’s life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc…”

Her followers rallied around her, responding with such messages of affirmation as "You're beautiful just the way you are," and, "Don't let this get to you, you are perfect the way you are as you are now."

