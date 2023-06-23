Bebe Rexha is tired of people commenting on her weight.

In a Tweet Friday morning, the singer, 33, snapped back at fans who said she looked heavier. She said she is fed up with her looks being a topic of conversation.

“I know I got fat,” the “I’m Good” artist wrote. “I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!”

Many followers supported her in the comments.

“Dont let this get to you, you are perfect the way you are as you are now," wrote one fan.

Another commented: “Bebe you aren’t fat you are simply evolving as a woman and your body is changing . Everyone goes through this and for people to make nasty comments mean they have nothing better to do with their life but hate on people they are jealous of 👏”

Rexha followed it up with a second Tweet, explaining why the comments are insensitive.

"Human beings go through weight fluctuations it’s life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc…" she wrote.

Bebe Rexha at the 29th amfAR Gala Cannes in May 2023. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Rexha had been responding to fans' concerns over her her black eye, which she sustained after getting hit in the face by a concertgoer's phone during the New York City stop of her 'Best F*n Night of My Life Tour.'

The pop star also shared an updated photo of her eye on Twitter, which split her eyebrow, required stitches and resulted in the crowd member's arrest.

"My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!!" she wrote.

Bebe Rexha shows her injury after being hit with a phone while performing. Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Earlier this month Rexha took to Twitter to post a screenshot of searches that showed her name and the word "fat," writing, "Yes I'm in my fat era and what?"

Rexha also posted a photo of herself holding up her shirt in a bathroom mirror to show her stomach.

The artist also called out the search bar on TikTok in mid-April, posting a screenshot of it to Twitter that showed people were looking up "Bebe Rexha weight."

"Seeing that search bar is so upsetting," she tweeted at the time. "I'm not mad cause it's true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what."



Bebe Rexha performs onstage at the 2023 BMG Pre-Grammy Party in Feb. 2023. Lester Cohen/Getty

Rexha has been open about her weight gain in the past. She talked about being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome — which affects one in 10 women — on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She said a common symptom of the condition is weight gain, and she “jumped, like, 30 lbs. so quickly.”

The “Me, Myself & I” singer revealed at the time that she had read comments about her changing body on TikTok.

"Listen, we're in the public eye, so that's bound to happen," she told Hudson, 41. "I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight — that comes with the territory. I'm not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you."

"You don't know what somebody's going through, what they're going through in their life, so it kind of is tough. But I feel like we're in 2023 ... we should not be talking about people's weight," she added, to a huge round of applause from Hudson and the audience.

"Listen ... I like to eat, OK? I like to eat,” the singer explained, as Hudson chimed in, "Ain't nothing wrong with that!"