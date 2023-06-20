The man who threw a phone at Bebe Rexha's face during the pop star's New York City concert over the weekend has told police he thought the action — which injured her — "would be funny."

The New York District Attorney's Office tells PEOPLE that after Rexha's show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan on Sunday night, Nicolas Malvanga, 27, of New Jersey was arrested on several misdemeanor charges: two counts of third degree assault as well as second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment.

According to the criminal complaint, Malvanga was taken into custody, admitted to throwing the phone and told police, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

Bebe Rexha. Bebe Rexha/Instagram

His next court date is July 31. The assailant's lawyer, Todd Spodek, tells PEOPLE in a statement: "Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way."

During the show, the phone hit Rexha on the forehead, splitting her eyebrow and requiring stitches. Rexha, 33, was escorted off the stage and treated by a medical team at the venue, as seen in footage fans shared on Twitter.

Police confirmed Rexha was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The pop star posted on her Instagram Monday morning to show fans she was OK, sharing a selfie of her stitches and a burgeoning black eye. "I'm good," she wrote in a nod to both her health and her latest hit.

Bebe Rexha. Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Rexha is in the middle of her Best F*n Night of My Live Tour to support her new album Bebe, and she'll be going forward with a scheduled show in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

"Although the show ended in an unfortunate way it was still an amazing show in my hometown," the Grammy nominee wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "Thank you so Much New York. I love You. The Tour must go on!!!"

Earlier this year, she previewed the tour — her first string of headlining shows in six years — in an interview with PEOPLE.

“It takes everybody on a journey of all my music,” she said in April. “What I'm excited for the most is feeling the fans' energy. There's a different connection when you perform live with drums, guitar, bass, piano and dancers that really fulfills me.”

