Lifestyle Beauty Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Very Impressed' by These $25 Whitening Strips That Stay in Place and Work Fast "I feel proud of my smile" By Amy Schulman Published on December 15, 2022 07:00 AM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've noticed that your teeth are looking a little yellow — but you don't want to spend tons of money getting a professional treatment — all you need to do is invest in a top-rated kit that's sure to make your teeth pearly white. Consider the Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips, which are just $25 at Amazon. The strips are designed with a natural stain remover that is safe and gentle on sensitive teeth. To use the kit, simply peel off the strips, apply firmly to your upper and lower teeth, and let sit for up to 60 minutes once a day (the brand recommends keeping them on for at least 30 minutes). The strips will conform to your teeth, so they'll be comfortable to wear. Shoppers can choose from several flavors, including coconut, blue raspberry, and grape, which will leave your mouth feeling super fresh and clean after each use. They're recommended to use to get rid of a slew of stains, including tobacco, coffee, soda, tea, and wine. And since the strips are designed for sensitive teeth, you won't feel any pain or discomfort while using them. Amazon Buy It! Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips, $24.99; amazon.com More than 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given the teeth whitening strips a five-star rating, with many noting that they're "very impressed" and even added that they "saw a difference" after the "first use." One user said, "By the end of the treatments my teeth were so much whiter," while another added that their teeth "are now as white as tissue after only four days." A third five-star reviewer enthused that their "teeth stains go away," adding, "I like how this product actually worked! My teeth got noticeably white within four days. I'm still using the strips and I feel proud of my smile." Head to Amazon to get the Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips for just $25.