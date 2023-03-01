These 11 Beauty Buys from Women-Owned Brands at Ulta Are All Under $25

It's officially March, and while it's not quite spring yet (see: snow on the ground), it is the start of another seasonal shout-out: Women's History Month.

To kick off a month-long celebration honoring women's achievements, we're highlighting women-owned beauty brands that help us look good and feel good. From skincare and haircare lines from celebs like Jessica Alba to makeup must-haves like Beautyblender sponges, women-owned beauty brands are helping to enhance your finest features. Right now at Ulta, you can shop women-owned beauty brands like TikTok-famous brands Drunk Elephant and Touchland hand sanitizer, Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty, and more, and everything is under $25.

With spring just around the corner, it's an ideal time for a beauty haul, and Ulta has a ton of women-owned finds to snag.

Under-$25 Beauty Buys from Women-Owned Brands at Ulta

Look for skincare like this cleanser from Undefined Beauty, which removes build-up and soothes skin with ingredients like aloe, green tea, and shiitake mushrooms. Or, snag this three-in-one detox mask from Alba's Honest Beauty line, which uses ingredients like volcanic ash and charcoal to remove impurities, and shea butter to soften skin.

No women-owned beauty brand list would be complete without mention of Rihanna. Her Fenty Beauty line includes a number of must-have makeup items, including the shopper-loved Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. The lip gloss offers a non-sticky, high-shine finish, plus moisturizing shea butter to keep lips soft. It's available in five shimmering shades and among the nearly 8,000 reviews, one shopper said it "brings the life back into my lips."

While we're inching closer to the end of germ season, it's safe to say hand sanitizers will never be obsolete, or go out of style. Touchland hand sanitizer founder Andrea Lisbona created a number of fresh-scented spray sanitizers that are ultra-portable, including this Glow Mist Rosewater scent. Not only does it kill 99.99 percent of germs and bacteria, it contains ingredients like aloe vera and glycerin to keep skin hydrated, and lemon essential oil to clarify skin. One shopper said its "hydration and the fresh rose scent" is "perfection, 10/10."

On the haircare front, the Odele Beauty line from founders Shannon, Britta, and Lindsay is a budget-friendly way for all hair types and textures to achieve their desired results. Odele Beauty offers a number of styling products, like the Air Dry Styler. Apply it to damp straight, wavy, or curly hair for frizz-free shine, and to help define texture. According to one shopper, the Air Dry Styler is a "game-changer for [their] hair."

Drunk Elephant, the brand from founder Tiffany Masterson that exploded on TikTok, offers beauty buys for both skin and hair. And while items can be pricey, you can try out some of their popular products like the Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser in an on-the-go size. Suitable for all skin types, the cleanser removes unwanted debris that your skin collects during the day, and contains hydrating ingredients like glycerin and cantaloupe extract. One shopper said it "melts the makeup away" and "leaves skin super soft and clean of any impurities."

Keep scrolling for more must-have beauty buys from women-owned brands at Ulta, like Cashmere Nicole's Beauty Bakerie, Caroline Owusu-Ansah's Luv Scrub, and more.

