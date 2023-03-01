Lifestyle Beauty These 11 Beauty Buys from Women-Owned Brands at Ulta Are All Under $25 In honor of Women’s History Month, stock up on lip gloss, mascara, haircare, and more By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 1, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

It's officially March, and while it's not quite spring yet (see: snow on the ground), it is the start of another seasonal shout-out: Women's History Month. To kick off a month-long celebration honoring women's achievements, we're highlighting women-owned beauty brands that help us look good and feel good. From skincare and haircare lines from celebs like Jessica Alba to makeup must-haves like Beautyblender sponges, women-owned beauty brands are helping to enhance your finest features. Right now at Ulta, you can shop women-owned beauty brands like TikTok-famous brands Drunk Elephant and Touchland hand sanitizer, Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty, and more, and everything is under $25. With spring just around the corner, it's an ideal time for a beauty haul, and Ulta has a ton of women-owned finds to snag. Under-$25 Beauty Buys from Women-Owned Brands at Ulta Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser Mini, $16 Touchland Glow Mist Rosewater, $16 r.e.m. beauty Flourishing Lengthening Mascara, $15 Luv Scrub Mesh Body Exfoliator, $18 Undefined Beauty R&R Cleanser, $24 Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $21 Peach & Lily Travel Size Glass Skin Refining Serum, $19 Odele Air Dry Styler, $11.99 Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Mud Detox Mask, $20 Beautyblender Bio Pure Makeup Sponge, $20 Beauty Bakerie Sugar Lip Scrub, $12 Look for skincare like this cleanser from Undefined Beauty, which removes build-up and soothes skin with ingredients like aloe, green tea, and shiitake mushrooms. Or, snag this three-in-one detox mask from Alba's Honest Beauty line, which uses ingredients like volcanic ash and charcoal to remove impurities, and shea butter to soften skin. Amazon Buy It! Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Mud Detox Mask, $20; ulta.com Meghann Fahy Was Glowing on the SAG Awards Red Carpet Thanks to This Red Light Therapy Wand No women-owned beauty brand list would be complete without mention of Rihanna. Her Fenty Beauty line includes a number of must-have makeup items, including the shopper-loved Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. The lip gloss offers a non-sticky, high-shine finish, plus moisturizing shea butter to keep lips soft. It's available in five shimmering shades and among the nearly 8,000 reviews, one shopper said it "brings the life back into my lips." Amazon Buy It! Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $21; ulta.com While we're inching closer to the end of germ season, it's safe to say hand sanitizers will never be obsolete, or go out of style. Touchland hand sanitizer founder Andrea Lisbona created a number of fresh-scented spray sanitizers that are ultra-portable, including this Glow Mist Rosewater scent. Not only does it kill 99.99 percent of germs and bacteria, it contains ingredients like aloe vera and glycerin to keep skin hydrated, and lemon essential oil to clarify skin. One shopper said its "hydration and the fresh rose scent" is "perfection, 10/10." Amazon Buy It! Touchland Glow Mist Rosewater, $16; ulta.com On the haircare front, the Odele Beauty line from founders Shannon, Britta, and Lindsay is a budget-friendly way for all hair types and textures to achieve their desired results. Odele Beauty offers a number of styling products, like the Air Dry Styler. Apply it to damp straight, wavy, or curly hair for frizz-free shine, and to help define texture. According to one shopper, the Air Dry Styler is a "game-changer for [their] hair." Amazon Buy It! Odele Air Dry Styler, $11.99; ulta.com Drunk Elephant, the brand from founder Tiffany Masterson that exploded on TikTok, offers beauty buys for both skin and hair. And while items can be pricey, you can try out some of their popular products like the Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser in an on-the-go size. Suitable for all skin types, the cleanser removes unwanted debris that your skin collects during the day, and contains hydrating ingredients like glycerin and cantaloupe extract. One shopper said it "melts the makeup away" and "leaves skin super soft and clean of any impurities." Amazon Buy It! Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser Mini, $16; ulta.com Keep scrolling for more must-have beauty buys from women-owned brands at Ulta, like Cashmere Nicole's Beauty Bakerie, Caroline Owusu-Ansah's Luv Scrub, and more. Amazon Buy It! r.e.m. beauty Flourishing Lengthening Mascara, $15; ulta.com Amazon Buy It! Luv Scrub Mesh Body Exfoliator, $18; ulta.com Amazon Buy It! Undefined Beauty R&R Cleanser, $24; ulta.com Ulta Buy It! Peach & Lily Travel Size Glass Skin Refining Serum, $19; ulta.com Amazon Buy It! 