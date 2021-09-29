The sister duo recently celebrated the launch of Neutrogena's newest product, the Skin Perfecting Daily Liquid Exfoliant, and dished on their beauty routines

Why Chloe and Halle Bailey Won't Share Makeup Anymore — Plus More of Their Skincare Secrets

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey share everything from clothes to the stage, but if there's one thing that's off limits, it's their makeup.

In honor of Neutrogena's newest product launch, the Skin Perfecting Daily Liquid Exfoliant, the brand's ambassadors opened up to PEOPLE about their skincare habits growing up — and what new routines they've started now that they are in the spotlight.

"We would share our makeup, but then at some point we were like, 'What the hell? 'We've got to change this,'" says Halle, 20, noting that as they got older they realized it was important to pay attention to their individual skin types.

"Ever since we were younger, our skincare routines have always been different," Chloe, 22, adds. "And I think we grasped at a young age that we do have very completely different skin types."

Now the sister duo knows what products work for them and which don't.

Chloe says she loves to experiment with makeup — and Halle agrees that her sister's "makeup game is so good."

"First of all, her skin game and her makeup game is so good. She does her makeup like our makeup artist does it," Halle shares with PEOPLE. "We have this amazing makeup artist named Christy, who's really just [does a] great job,"

Halle says sometimes she even gets confused over her sister's glam.

"Chloe comes out one day, [and] I'm like, 'Did Christy do your makeup?' She's like, 'No, I did.' She's so amazing at it."

As ambassadors for Neutrogena, the sister duo raved about their newest product: the Skin Perfecting Daily Liquid Exfoliant. The product comes in three different forms, each dedicated to fit your skin type needs whether that be: combination skin, oily skin or dry skin. It's targeted to gently exfoliate the skin, reduce the look of pores and even out skin tone and texture.

"I use the oily one for oily skin, because I have very oily skin. And I can really you tell you, I'm feeling such a difference," Halle says. "I love it so much. I feel it's definitely what the name is, skin perfecting."

And while they've both mastered their skin routines now, Halle says she's had her own skincare horror stories, like the time she put shampoo on her forehead after seeing it listed as a blemish-busting remedy on the Internet.

"I've put shampoo on my forehead and I let it sit," Halle says. "I was like, 'this is gonna work!' And it didn't do anything."

When it comes to skincare philosophies, Chloe is all about "simpler the better," and "if it's not broke, don't fix it" mantras.

"I never like to do too much on my face because the products I put on, the more I tend to break out," Chloe says. "So I keep it basic. I keep the same routine for years and I will never add anything to it or change it."

Halle adds, "I had to learn that I just need to do the bare minimum and leave my skin alone — stop trying to put all these things on my face, stop doing too much, because then I would break out more."

Chloe also recently released her first solo single "Have Mercy" and performed it live at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month — a performance Halle says is going to go down in "history."

"It was just an amazing night, and stunning," Halle says, supporting her sister. "I was thinking about it the other day, ten years from now that performance is going to be like, 'Oh my God, do you remember? That was Chloe's first.' It's history — a big deal!"

Meanwhile, Chloe says she could "barely walk" before heading on stage because she was so nervous.