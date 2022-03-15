Hundreds of Luxury Products from This British-Based Beauty Destination Just Landed at Walmart
Walmart is shaking things up. The big-box retailer known for its rock-bottom prices and free shipping is dipping its toes in the (wait for it) luxury beauty market for the first time ever — and we can barely contain our excitement. Kicking off today, March 15, Walmart shoppers can explore BeautySpaceNK, an exciting new collaboration with Space NK, the buzzy British beauty retailer that sells prestige brands across skincare, hair care, makeup, and body care categories to boot.
If this seems like a wildly unlikely pairing, hear us out. We all know that Walmart clearly knows the U.S. consumer, and Space NK has a highly respected reputation for curating the crème de la crème of the finer things in life; so why not join forces for a little retail experiment and see what fun can be had for all?
It goes without saying that shopping for our favorite glamorous goods will be a lot more convenient now (hello, free shipping), and we can't wait to see how these luxe and indie products will be received amongst so many more folks, too. The retail power players have settled on bringing 15 high-end brands (including both new and established companies like Philip B, for one) to the masses through this collaboration, and we're totally here for it.
Buy It! Philip B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo, $34; walmart.com
Wondering what you'll find online? Quite a bit, to be honest. In typical Walmart fashion, this collab went big, and we're happy to report that there are over 600 highly covetable items to shop from industry-approved brands like Patchology, Goldfaden MD, ByTerry, Slip, and Mario Badescu. Plus, there are a handful of celebrity-loved lines like Lancer (Molly Sims, Candace Cameron Bure, and Elle Fanning have all posted on social media recently), Phillip B (Nicole Kidman, Amy Poehler, Molly Sims, and Cara Delevingne count on the luxe products for their styling needs on and off camera), and Foreo (Cindy Crawford, Chrissy Teigen, and others have relied on the at-home devices to tighten and tone their complexions).
Be sure to watch this space for the rollout of emerging beauty brands like Summer Camp, an indie mineral-based SPF line from the founders at Soleil Toujours, that will be exclusive to Walmart coming this summer. If you haven't bookmarked this tempting tab just yet, we highly suggest you do so.
Shop best sellers on BeautySpaceNK below, and spread the good word to everyone you know who appreciates the glam life.
- Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion, $33
- Babe Lash Essential Eyelash Growth Serum, $65
- ByTerry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder, $54
- Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara, $24
- Foreo LUNA Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Massager, $119
- Goldfaden MD Ruby Crystal Microderm Exfoliator Doctor's Scrub, $38
- Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Hair and Scalp Mask, $30
- Lancer The Method: Polish Normal-Combination Skin, $80
- Mama Mio Tummy Rub Butter, $34
- Mio Get Waisted Stomach Firming Serum, $32
- Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17
- Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, $15
- Slip Pure Silk Queen Pillowcase, $89
- Philip B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo, $34
- PSA Heroine Mandelic & Licorice Superfood Glow Toner, $30
