Lifestyle Beauty Shoppers Say This Hair Volumizing Iron Is a 'Magic Wand,' and It's Still in Stock at Amazon The TikTok-famous tool instantly transforms fine, flat hair By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon When we first saw the buzzy new hair styling tool currently taking over TikTok, we knew we just had to get to the bottom of it. Of course, we've seen our fair share of common curling irons and simple straighteners, but the latest gadget to stop us mid-scroll is the fancy Voloom Hair Volumizing Iron. This unique innovation is currently racking up tons of interest on social media (#voloom has over 17.6 million views at the time of this writing), so you may have stumbled across it, too — and we're here to uncover what all the fuss is about. Charlotte Tilbury Says Her New Concealer Is Like 'Shapewear for the Eyes and Face' For starters, The Voloom is an eye-catching invention that features a patented checkerboard design on its ceramic plates that creates hidden "volume pockets" at the root of the hair. The hair-plumping effect can last up to three days — and best of all, can delay the need for shampoo, color, and heat styling (i.e. less damage) over time, a rep for the brand tells PEOPLE. Amazon Buy It! Voloom Classic Volumizing Hair Iron, $139.99; amazon.com In this quick tutorial video, TikToker Taylor Pfeffer demonstrates to her 1.3 million followers just how easy it is to use. First, she pulled the top face-framing layers of her hair up and away, and then went in with The Voloom and added a few quick presses at the crown of her head — which gave her roots a significantly improved, big-bodied boost in no time. With this device in hand, you'll eliminate the need to tease or backcomb your hair (a common cardinal sin, albeit a necessary hack, in the styling world); so the health of your hair will stay intact over time. If you're suddenly fiending for a Voloom of your own, you're not alone. We beelined over to Amazon to find that this must-have is $140 and currently in stock in three iterations: The Classic, The Petite, and The Rootie. Each iron essentially performs in the same way, but the various sizes and shapes cater to a range of needs. While the tool doesn't come cheap, the rave reviews will likely have you adding it to your cart in no time. One satisfied shopper referred to the Voloom as their "magic wand," and also described its effectiveness as a "miracle" that is "so worth it." Another shopper echoed that sentiment and said the iron is a "game-changer" that "works like magic" for anyone who wants more volume at the crown. Sounds like a dream, if you ask us! Embrace good hair days ahead and shop this must-have hair tool while it's still in stock at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Voloom Petite Volumizing Hair Iron, $139.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Voloom Rootie Volumizing Hair Iron, $139.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.