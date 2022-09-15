Shoppers Say This Hair Volumizing Iron Is a 'Magic Wand,' and It's Still in Stock at Amazon

When we first saw the buzzy new hair styling tool currently taking over TikTok, we knew we just had to get to the bottom of it.

Of course, we've seen our fair share of common curling irons and simple straighteners, but the latest gadget to stop us mid-scroll is the fancy Voloom Hair Volumizing Iron. This unique innovation is currently racking up tons of interest on social media (#voloom has over 17.6 million views at the time of this writing), so you may have stumbled across it, too — and we're here to uncover what all the fuss is about.

For starters, The Voloom is an eye-catching invention that features a patented checkerboard design on its ceramic plates that creates hidden "volume pockets" at the root of the hair. The hair-plumping effect can last up to three days — and best of all, can delay the need for shampoo, color, and heat styling (i.e. less damage) over time, a rep for the brand tells PEOPLE.

In this quick tutorial video, TikToker Taylor Pfeffer demonstrates to her 1.3 million followers just how easy it is to use. First, she pulled the top face-framing layers of her hair up and away, and then went in with The Voloom and added a few quick presses at the crown of her head — which gave her roots a significantly improved, big-bodied boost in no time. With this device in hand, you'll eliminate the need to tease or backcomb your hair (a common cardinal sin, albeit a necessary hack, in the styling world); so the health of your hair will stay intact over time.

If you're suddenly fiending for a Voloom of your own, you're not alone. We beelined over to Amazon to find that this must-have is $140 and currently in stock in three iterations: The Classic, The Petite, and The Rootie. Each iron essentially performs in the same way, but the various sizes and shapes cater to a range of needs. While the tool doesn't come cheap, the rave reviews will likely have you adding it to your cart in no time.

One satisfied shopper referred to the Voloom as their "magic wand," and also described its effectiveness as a "miracle" that is "so worth it." Another shopper echoed that sentiment and said the iron is a "game-changer" that "works like magic" for anyone who wants more volume at the crown. Sounds like a dream, if you ask us!

Embrace good hair days ahead and shop this must-have hair tool while it's still in stock at Amazon.

