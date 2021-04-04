It’s National Vitamin C Day — and Amazon Shoppers Everywhere Love These Incredibly Popular Brightening Serums

Next most reviewed is Eva Naturals’ amended vitamin C serum, which follows TruSkin’s in the Amazon serum rankings. The cruelty-free serum goes a step beyond traditional vitamin C-focused formulas with added salicylic acid, niacinamide, retinol, and hyaluronic acid, all of which combine to make over 21,000 Amazon shoppers very happy.

One person reports that they were “amazed by the fast results” they saw within a week of use, their dark brown acne scars by and large erased. Licensed estheticians write that it makes their skin clearer and smoother than they’ve seen in years; sensitive, oily, and acne-prone situations are left blackhead-free, and fine lines turned “hardly noticeable.”

