Lifestyle Beauty 5 Million Bottles of This $63 Vitamin C Powder Have Been Sold — and Right Now, It's Just $1 It comes with the brand's popular wrinkle serum

If you thought your days of spending single digits on quality skincare were over, think again! Until Wednesday, April 12, Vitabrid C12 is running a massive sale on its best-selling Face Brightening Vitamin C Powder. Right now, you can grab a bottle of its skin smoothing, dark spot lightening magic for — drum roll please — 99 cents! It may be hard to believe, but the sale is not a drill. Vitabrid C12 created this offer in celebration of selling 5 million bottles of its popular Face Brightening powder. What's more, the dollar deal is actually a bundle featuring the brand's Wrinkle Serum, a duo that is normally priced at $83. Vitabird Buy It! Vitabrid C12 Wrinkle Serum + Face Brightening Bundle, $0.99 with subscription (orig. $83); vitabrid.com The Wrinkle Serum, which contains a peptide complex and moisturizing shea butter, was formulated to complement Face Brightening as the perfect mixing medium for the versatile vitamin C powder. When mixed together, the two are clinically proven to improve the appearance of wrinkles, pores, and dull skin. But the Face Brightening powder works just as well when a dime-sized amount is mixed with any of your favorite serums or moisturizers, too. Made with encapsulated vitamin C, it delivers the active ingredient continuously, deep into the skin over 12 hours for overnight results. And unlike other vitamin C serums, which can destabilize when exposed to light, the Face Brightening product has a longer shelf life in powder form. It also contains allantoin to soothe and hydrate the skin, as well as niacinamide to brighten and even the complexion. I Ditched My Concealer for These Invisible Pimple Patches, Which Are Less Than 60 Cents Apiece As if millions of bottles sold isn't convincing enough of its power, reviewers rave about the wonders the vitamin C powder works for their skin: "I will never stop buying these! Saw results the next day and keeps getting better," one happy customer wrote. Another said they struggle with redness and uneven skin tone, and "within two weeks I truly have glass skin." Another used the formula to fade acne scars, claiming that it "really helped lighten them." To reap all the savings, there is a small catch: You have to enroll in a monthly subscription. The first bundle is 99 cents, the second comes at 25 percent off plus an additional $10 off (for a grand total of $52.25), and every fulfillment from there out is 25 percent off at $62.25. Even then, if you're only interested in the 99-cent deal, subscriptions can be canceled anytime 21 days after signing up. So what are you waiting for? Better skin for pocket change awaits thanks to this deal on the Vitabrid C12 duo!