We Named Victoria Beckham Beauty's Eyeliner One of the Best You Can Buy — Grab It While It's Still Available

“We can’t keep it in stock,” Beckham recently told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live

By
Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan.

Published on October 28, 2022 03:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Victoria Beckham
Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage; Bergdorf Goodman

We'll tell you what we want, what we really really want: Victoria Beckham's Satin Kajal Eyeliner. And so does everyone else.

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen sat down with Beckham and brought up one of our PEOPLE's Tested team's findings. "Belle M. wants to know, 'Why do you think your satin eyeliner landed on PEOPLE's list of the top eyeliners of 2022? Is that your most proud of beauty product?'" he asked.

Beckham responded that her eyeliners are "incredible." Posh Spice referred to her brand Victoria Beckham Beauty's "strong focus on clean beauty," and how "important" she thinks that is. "[The eyeliners] are amazing. We literally cannot keep them in stock."

"Our Satin Kajal Liners are truly the best eyeliners out there — they are ultra-creamy, long wear, and come in the most flattering shades for a modern take on a smokey eye," Beckham exclusively tells PEOPLE.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner
Bergdorf Goodman

Buy It! Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Eyeliner, $28; bergdorfgoodman.com and violetgrey.com

Rated PEOPLE Tested's "best splurge" pick, the Satin Kajal Eyeliner has a smooth satin finish and dual ends for lining and blending. It's available in a vibrant color range too, including nine shades such as olive, cocoa, bronze, and classic black. Considering this $28 eyeliner has a color pencil tip on one end and a blender on the other, it's great for creating that "stayed out all night" smokiness and blurred edge liner that's been a signature of Beckham's look for years. And our tester loved that it was "so easy to apply," a true standout feature when it comes to eyeliner.

"My favorite tip: You have 60 seconds to smudge before it sets, and once it sets, it won't budge," Beckham shares.

Whether you prefer winged, waterline, or blurred-out liner, the eyeliner will create a smooth and bold eye look for wherever the day takes you. It's also completely waterproof, so it will stay locked in place from day to night. Plus, Victoria Beckham Beauty just launched a secondary eyeliner — Satin Kajal Jewel Liner — which has a shimmery finish as the perfect complement to any metallics you plan on wearing this holiday season.

"This holiday, I am obsessed with our new Jewel collection," says Beckham. "They are full-on '70s glam. We took our original Satin Kajal Liner formula (nothing can beat it) and added these incredibly luxurious pearls for high shine sparkle. It gives the look of glitter, without the mess or microplastics. My favourite shade is Sequin Green — it looks good on absolutely everyone."

If you're looking to try out something new to perfect your makeup looks ahead of the upcoming holiday party season, stock up on the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Eyeliner now while it's still in stock.

