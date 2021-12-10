Reviewers Say This Vitamin C Serum Makes Their Skin Look More Than 10 Years Younger
It's the giving season, and according to Amazon, that includes a few sale Easter eggs hidden amongst its newly released Holiday Beauty Gift Guide. The site rounded up what it terms the "most-wanted" beauty buys to give this year (if anyone has the data, it's Amazon), and marked down a surprising amount of them. And intriguingly, the discounted buys include a $21 vitamin C serum that reviewers say rivals $166 formulas.
The on-sale serum in question is Vichy's LiftActiv Vitamin C, which melds the brightening ingredient it's named for with plumping hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich vitamin E. Per shoppers, it works wonders for lightening hyperpigmentation and adding overall brightness, while nourishing and tightening skin for a glowier, more youthful complexion. Even customers' spouses noticed the difference in their age spots, they said, without being prompted.
Unlike other vitamin C serums that can smell off-putting, to say the least, Vichy's is appealingly scent-free. And because it's packaged in a dark bottle that blocks oxidizing light, it stays potent for longer — and users say that despite the small size, it lasts them months.
Buy It! Vichy's LiftActiv Vitamin C, $21.38 (was $28.50); amazon.com
What's more, reviewers emphasize the magic it's worked for their skin texture, noting that it's left their face "much smoother" and wrinkles lessened after two weeks. While that's already an impressive turnaround, other users say they don't even have to wait that long. "It gives an immediate brightening and tightening," wrote another.
Not only does it work quickly, but shoppers say the formula actually makes their skin appear visibly younger. "This is by far the best vitamin C serum I've found to date, and has given me better results than any other product I've ever used," wrote one reviewer. "I am 31, [and] my skin looks 20...I can't say enough about this."
The only downside they see is the tag — but at 24 percent off for the sale, the vitamin C serum is at its lowest price ever. Not bad, for a formula that experienced reviewers say rivals pricey, coveted alternatives.
"I have been using various vitamin C serums for over a decade. In the previous years, I used high end vitamin C [serums], such as Skinceuticals and Obagi, which are pretty good as well," wrote a fan. "I would say this serum is one of the best I've used that's affordable. Whenever I have skin issues, such as breakouts, redness, or dullness, I use this serum and my skin looks good in a short period of time. I like this serum so much that I purchased one for my mother as well."
Want to get in on the love? Try the vitamin C serum for $21.38 while the sale lasts.
