Reviewers Say This Vitamin C Serum Makes Their Skin Look More Than 10 Years Younger

"I have been using various vitamin C serums for over a decade. In the previous years, I used high end vitamin C [serums], such as Skinceuticals and Obagi, which are pretty good as well," wrote a fan. "I would say this serum is one of the best I've used that's affordable. Whenever I have skin issues, such as breakouts, redness, or dullness, I use this serum and my skin looks good in a short period of time. I like this serum so much that I purchased one for my mother as well."