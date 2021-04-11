Amazon Shoppers Call This the Most Effective Eye Treatment They've Ever Used

Another shopper writes that the "truly amazing product" has "done more than fillers" for their skin. A week of use brings on brighter eyes and "much less dramatic" fine lines; three, and the area is both firm and soft. Within three months, one last reviewer says their fine lines have "almost entirely smoothed out" and their dark circles have lightened — plus the gel is so potent, they still have a third of the $24 bottle left.