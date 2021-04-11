Amazon Shoppers Call This the Most Effective Eye Treatment They've Ever Used

Profile Menu
Finding an eye cream that's worth your money takes dedication. Yes, you can smear a little moisturizer around your eyes and call it a day, but the elation of finding something that deflates eye bags and takes a retouching wand to wrinkles is akin to having a secret weapon. And thanks to Amazon, tons of shoppers' write that their search is over: The most effective eye treatment they've ever tried is in the bag — or rather, it's in the virtual shopping cart.
It's not your standard tub of eye cream, but Vichy's Mineral 89 Eyes Serum is even better. It's a deceptively lightweight, non-sticky gel that combines caffeine, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, glycerin, and Vichy's volcanic water for literally eye-opening results.
"Most effective eye treatment I have EVER used. Last night I went to bed with sagging, crepey skin above my eyes," one shopper writes of their overnight experience. "This morning the skin is lifted and tight. Not crepey, not sagging. I would not have believed the difference if I had not seen it for myself. I have re-checked it over several hours now, and it's just an amazing transformation. I've never seen anything like it."
Buy It! Vichy Mineral 89 Eyes Serum, $24; amazon.com
The serum receives similarly rave reviews from those with "super sensitive skin," who write that the gentle, paraben- and fragrance-free treatment brightens their skin, depuffs bags, and makes their eye area feel incredibly hydrated and refreshed. Others say it's great for diminishing wrinkles and that the serum's potent enough to bring life back to sleepy mornings. One reviewer writes that it rejuvenates their "deep, dark eye bags," adding, "I no longer look like I just came out of a grave."
Another shopper writes that the "truly amazing product" has "done more than fillers" for their skin. A week of use brings on brighter eyes and "much less dramatic" fine lines; three, and the area is both firm and soft. Within three months, one last reviewer says their fine lines have "almost entirely smoothed out" and their dark circles have lightened — plus the gel is so potent, they still have a third of the $24 bottle left.
We might not be traveling anytime soon, but at least the power of French volcano water is just a click away. A sight for sore eyes, indeed.