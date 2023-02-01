Lifestyle Beauty The Internet-Famous Headband That Sold Out in 24 Hours Is Back in Stock — and Comes with a Cleansing Balm, Too Grab the Versed headband before it sells out again By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Instagram/Versed Cleansing your face and applying your makeup products is, well, fun. But soaking your face-framing layers and streaking your hair with foundation in the process? Not so much fun. This is why influencers, Tiktokers, and so many others are pulling their hair back with a headband — specifically the Versed Good Hair Day Headband. With 5.9 million views, the hashtag #versedheadband on TikTok is swamped with users wearing their big and bubbly headbands. They've grown so much in popularity that the headbands previously sold out in just 24 hours, per the brand. But luckily, they're back in stock right now, for a limited time. The headband is one of two products in the $35 Versed Love Language Daily Cleansing Ritual Set, which is available now. Instead of just tossing your hair up in a bun which always results in tangled, knotted hair, the headband will keep water and makeup away, and make the entire process of washing your face or applying makeup even more indulgent. Versed Buy It! Versed Love Language Daily Cleansing Ritual Set, $35; versedskin.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The headband is made from 100 percent terry cloth material, and "does not leave a bend/crease in your hair," according to one five-star reviewer. It's also a hair accessory that you can wear in places beyond just your bathroom, as a few shoppers shared they've worn the headband to "dress up" their outfits. And thanks to its light pink hue, it can make for a fun addition to any Valentine's Day 'fit. The second product in the set is the Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm, another Versed best-seller. Formulated with vitamin E, jojoba oil, avocado oil, eucalyptus oil, and clove leaf oil, the balm replaces the need for makeup wipes as it works to melt off makeup. It's safe to use on your eyes too, according to the brand, so after a long day, you can count on a streamlined self-care process. Plus, as one shopper shared, it "is like having a facial" right at home. And while you're adding this headband and cleansing balm duo to your cart, you might as well pick up a few other best-sellers, too, like some glowy skin drops and a brightening eye gel. Keep scrolling for more Versed products below. Versed Buy It! Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops, $17.99; versedskin.com Versed Buy It! Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel, $17.99; versedskin.com Versed Buy It! Versed Doctor's Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask, $17.99; versedskin.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Whoa! Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 Right Now The 17 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now These 3 Esthetician-Approved Products Have Transformed My Dull, Dry Winter Complexion Into a Radiant Glow