The Internet-Famous Headband That Sold Out in 24 Hours Is Back in Stock — and Comes with a Cleansing Balm, Too

Cleansing your face and applying your makeup products is, well, fun. But soaking your face-framing layers and streaking your hair with foundation in the process? Not so much fun. This is why influencers, Tiktokers, and so many others are pulling their hair back with a headband — specifically the Versed Good Hair Day Headband.

With 5.9 million views, the hashtag #versedheadband on TikTok is swamped with users wearing their big and bubbly headbands. They've grown so much in popularity that the headbands previously sold out in just 24 hours, per the brand. But luckily, they're back in stock right now, for a limited time.

The headband is one of two products in the $35 Versed Love Language Daily Cleansing Ritual Set, which is available now. Instead of just tossing your hair up in a bun which always results in tangled, knotted hair, the headband will keep water and makeup away, and make the entire process of washing your face or applying makeup even more indulgent.

The headband is made from 100 percent terry cloth material, and "does not leave a bend/crease in your hair," according to one five-star reviewer. It's also a hair accessory that you can wear in places beyond just your bathroom, as a few shoppers shared they've worn the headband to "dress up" their outfits. And thanks to its light pink hue, it can make for a fun addition to any Valentine's Day 'fit.

The second product in the set is the Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm, another Versed best-seller. Formulated with vitamin E, jojoba oil, avocado oil, eucalyptus oil, and clove leaf oil, the balm replaces the need for makeup wipes as it works to melt off makeup. It's safe to use on your eyes too, according to the brand, so after a long day, you can count on a streamlined self-care process. Plus, as one shopper shared, it "is like having a facial" right at home.

And while you're adding this headband and cleansing balm duo to your cart, you might as well pick up a few other best-sellers, too, like some glowy skin drops and a brightening eye gel.

