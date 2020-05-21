This Hand Sanitizer Bundle Comes with a Free Cloth Face Mask — and It’s Only $16
Stock up on two essentials in one place
Finding face masks and hand sanitizers in one place doesn’t happen that often. But if you want someone that can do both, Vegamour’s got you covered.
The vegan beauty brand that’s known for hair and lash growth serums launched a moisturizing hand sanitizer in March. It’s made with 75 percent isopropyl alcohol (which meets the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for an effective hand sanitizer), aloe vera, marula oil, and essential oils, and it’s available in 6-ounce and 2-ounce sizes.
More recently, Vegamour added a three-pack option for the 2-ounce bottles of sanitizer — and it comes with a free mask. Made with two layers of 100 percent cotton, the orange face mask has a floral design and comes with elastic ear loops. (It’s not currently available for individual purchase.)
Buy It! Vegamour Hand Sanitizer Spray 3-Pack with Free Mask, $16; vegamour.com
Buy It! Vegamour Hand Sanitizer Spray, $6–$16; vegamour.com
The new bundle supports good causes: Vegamour is donating 5,000 masks to Sean Penn’s CORE Organization, and 20 percent of sale proceeds will go to Project Angel Food.
If you’re looking for more hand sanitizer/face mask options, Eczema Honey is another beauty brand where you can buy both. You can purchase them separately or as a kit for $17. The brand even sells gloves, too.
Buy It! Eczema Honey Well-being Kit, $16.99; eczemahoney.com
Vegamour’s original hand sanitizer sold out quickly, and we have a feeling these three-packs will be flying off virtual shelves just as fast. Make sure to buy yours — and get your free face mask — as soon as possible.