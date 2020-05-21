Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Stock up on two essentials in one place

This Hand Sanitizer Bundle Comes with a Free Cloth Face Mask — and It’s Only $16

Finding face masks and hand sanitizers in one place doesn’t happen that often. But if you want someone that can do both, Vegamour’s got you covered.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

More recently, Vegamour added a three-pack option for the 2-ounce bottles of sanitizer — and it comes with a free mask. Made with two layers of 100 percent cotton, the orange face mask has a floral design and comes with elastic ear loops. (It’s not currently available for individual purchase.)

Image zoom Vegamour

Buy It! Vegamour Hand Sanitizer Spray 3-Pack with Free Mask, $16; vegamour.com

Image zoom Vegamour

Buy It! Vegamour Hand Sanitizer Spray, $6–$16; vegamour.com

The new bundle supports good causes: Vegamour is donating 5,000 masks to Sean Penn’s CORE Organization, and 20 percent of sale proceeds will go to Project Angel Food.

If you’re looking for more hand sanitizer/face mask options, Eczema Honey is another beauty brand where you can buy both. You can purchase them separately or as a kit for $17. The brand even sells gloves, too.

Image zoom

Buy It! Eczema Honey Well-being Kit, $16.99; eczemahoney.com