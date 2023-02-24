Lifestyle Beauty Stock Up on the Hair Growth Serum Nicole Kidman Calls One of Her 'Personal Favorites' While It's 25% Off Customers rave about the results they’ve seen By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 24, 2023 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew Hormone fluctuations, stress, aging, and illness can all take a toll on our hair, but our locks are often easily pushed down the priority list and up into a bun to address later — until it's too late, and shedding and dullness pop out of nowhere. But Vegamour has a product that can help with that, and it's on sale right now. The Vegamour Gro Hair Serum can return volume and vibrance to shedding and thinning hair within 90 days, according to the brand. In fact, hundreds of reviewers are praising the "magic" serum because of the noticeable differences they've seen after using it for three months. Even Nicole Kidman, who recently became a partner of the brand, is a huge fan of the serum and called it one of her "personal favorites." If you want to see what all the hype is about, you're in luck: You can get a three-pack of the Gro Hair Serum for 25 percent off with the code KITS25 right now. Vegamour Buy It! Vegamour Gro Hair Serum 3-Pack, $111 with code KITS25 (orig. $174); vegamour.com The vegan, cruelty-free product uses organically grown, plant-based phyto-actives that protect and strengthen hair. It's also formulated with mung bean, curcumin, and red clover to boost circulation at the hair follicles and create a nourished environment more conducive to hair growth. Studies conducted by the brand found that 52 percent of participants experienced bolstered hair density, and 76 percent noticed improved shedding after 120 days of use. To apply, massage a full dropper of serum directly to the scalp on dry or towel-dried hair. The brand recommends using it daily for the best results. "I can confidently say that the ingredients behind Vegamour's products are deeply researched, and I believe that the results speak for themselves," Kidman said in her post about the brand. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. And the Big Little Lies star isn't the only believer in the serum's magic. One reviewer, who experienced major hair loss at 15, said, "This stuff is the real deal," and noted that, "It's not greasy, not irritating, doesn't have a smell, and absorbs quickly." Others are calling it a "miracle" and are impressed by the "visible difference" they've seen after using it consistently. "Saw results in growth within one month and [my] hair became thicker within three [months]," one customer said, adding that it's "worth every penny." Three bottles of the serum should last for up to 10 months, which is plenty of time to start seeing results — so now's the time to stock up! In addition to the Gro Hair Serum, Vegamour offers an array of other hair-loving kits you can save on too, including the lash and brow bundle and a full hair routine of a detoxifying scalp serum, shampoo, conditioner, serum, and biotin gummies. This Vegamour sale ends on Tuesday, February 28, so be sure to take full advantage of it while you can. Vegamour Buy It! Vegamour Gro Lash and Brow Kit, $96 with code KITS25 (orig. $144); vegamour.com Vegamour Buy It! Vegamour Gro Full Routine Kit, $180.75 with code KITS25 (orig. $268); vegamour.com Vegamour Buy It! Vegamour Gro Origins Kit, $135.75 with code KITS25 (orig. $202); vegamour.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Kate Middleton Flipped Pancakes in Navy Wide-Leg Pants — Score Similar Options Starting at $13 This 'Miracle' Vitamin C Serum with Over 89,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Under $25 Right Now A $13 Candle Is One of the Most Affordable Items in the SAG Awards 2023 Gift Bags