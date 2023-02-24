Stock Up on the Hair Growth Serum Nicole Kidman Calls One of Her 'Personal Favorites' While It's 25% Off

Hormone fluctuations, stress, aging, and illness can all take a toll on our hair, but our locks are often easily pushed down the priority list and up into a bun to address later — until it's too late, and shedding and dullness pop out of nowhere. But Vegamour has a product that can help with that, and it's on sale right now.

The Vegamour Gro Hair Serum can return volume and vibrance to shedding and thinning hair within 90 days, according to the brand. In fact, hundreds of reviewers are praising the "magic" serum because of the noticeable differences they've seen after using it for three months. Even Nicole Kidman, who recently became a partner of the brand, is a huge fan of the serum and called it one of her "personal favorites."

If you want to see what all the hype is about, you're in luck: You can get a three-pack of the Gro Hair Serum for 25 percent off with the code KITS25 right now.

The vegan, cruelty-free product uses organically grown, plant-based phyto-actives that protect and strengthen hair. It's also formulated with mung bean, curcumin, and red clover to boost circulation at the hair follicles and create a nourished environment more conducive to hair growth. Studies conducted by the brand found that 52 percent of participants experienced bolstered hair density, and 76 percent noticed improved shedding after 120 days of use.

To apply, massage a full dropper of serum directly to the scalp on dry or towel-dried hair. The brand recommends using it daily for the best results. "I can confidently say that the ingredients behind Vegamour's products are deeply researched, and I believe that the results speak for themselves," Kidman said in her post about the brand.

And the Big Little Lies star isn't the only believer in the serum's magic. One reviewer, who experienced major hair loss at 15, said, "This stuff is the real deal," and noted that, "It's not greasy, not irritating, doesn't have a smell, and absorbs quickly."

Others are calling it a "miracle" and are impressed by the "visible difference" they've seen after using it consistently. "Saw results in growth within one month and [my] hair became thicker within three [months]," one customer said, adding that it's "worth every penny."

Three bottles of the serum should last for up to 10 months, which is plenty of time to start seeing results — so now's the time to stock up! In addition to the Gro Hair Serum, Vegamour offers an array of other hair-loving kits you can save on too, including the lash and brow bundle and a full hair routine of a detoxifying scalp serum, shampoo, conditioner, serum, and biotin gummies.

This Vegamour sale ends on Tuesday, February 28, so be sure to take full advantage of it while you can.

