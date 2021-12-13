Yes, Urban Decay's Naked Honey Palette Is Really Half Off at Ulta
Consider this your official warning that the holiday shopping season is rapidly coming to a close. Only days remain until the great exchange of gifts begins and if you've yet to find that perfect something for the most glamorous person in your life, Ulta is here to help. The retailer's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale allows shoppers one week to take advantage of major discounts on makeup, hair tools, and more.
You're welcome to scroll through the entire collection of featured sale items, but you'll want to act fast if you hope to save 50 percent on Urban Decay's Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette. Normally retailing for $49, the palette is now just $24.50 on Ulta.com until December 18. As of this morning, Ulta's website reported that more than 400 customers had already added the palette to their virtual shopping bags.
Buy It! Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, $24.50 (orig. $49); ulta.com
This variation on Urban Decay's signature Naked palette (a collection that began with an iconic neutral-hued palette) comes with 12 honey-inspired colors. There's an eyeshadow suited for every type of beauty routine, including a shimmering copper, warm matte brown, and vibrant metallic gold.
You can up the intensity of your look with a deep chocolate brown and a rosy brown that's flecked with shimmer, too. For softer looks, choose from a soft mustard shade, neutral beige, and ivory.
More than 1,000 Ulta shoppers have given the palette a five-star rating, with one fan writing, "This is one of UD's best palettes! I can use this every day. The natural colors go perfectly with everything." Another shopper confirmed the "gold tones blend together perfectly" for a smokey eye look.
Multiple reviewers agree the shadows are buttery soft and an accompanying dual-ended brush features larger bristles for blending and a smaller brush head for finer details. You can easily ensure your every stroke is correct with the full-size mirror affixed inside the palette.
"I absolutely love every single shade in this palette," a reviewer wrote. "The quality is amazing. I also love the brush that comes with this palette. I highly recommend [it]."
Don't miss this chance to gift or give yourself what one reviewer called "the best palette." Head to Ulta now and grab this deal before it's gone.