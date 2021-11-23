Urban Decay Makeup Is Going for Ridiculously Low Prices at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday
Now that Thanksgiving is merely days away and the winter holidays aren't too far behind, it's officially gift-giving go time. If there are any beauty lovers on your holiday list (including yourself), we have great news for you. Amazon put tons of popular makeup from Urban Decay on sale for up to 50 percent off ahead of Black Friday.
The Urban Decay early Black Friday sale includes deals on single products, like the Eyeshadow Primer Potion, and makeup sets, like the Best Sellers Eye Makeup Set for 40 percent off. Below, we rounded up the five best Urban Decay makeup deals to shop before Black Friday madness begins later this week.
Shop Urban Decay Makeup on Sale
- Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $18 (orig. $19)
- Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette, Perversion Volumizing Mascara, and 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner, $28.50 (orig. $57)
- Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette + Travel Size All Nighter Setting Spray, $33 (orig. $55)
- Urban Decay Best Sellers Eye Makeup Set, $42 with coupon (orig. $70)
If you plan to create dramatic eyeshadow looks this holiday season, consider adding the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion to your makeup routine. When applied before eyeshadow, the primer minimizes creasing and increases the vibrancy of your eyeshadow. You can also mix the smooth primer with your favorite eyeshadow shade to create a custom cream shadow.
"I bought it to cover excessive eyelid wrinkles and visible veins," one reviewer began. "Made my eyelids look younger, and the eyeshadow went on evenly across the entire eyelid using this primer."
Buy It! Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $18 (orig. $19); amazon.com
Offering the biggest discount on the list, the Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette, Perversion Volumizing Mascara, and 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner Set is going for 50 percent off. The set includes three of the brand's most popular eye makeup products that you can use to create an entire makeup look this holiday season. Plus, it would make a great stocking stuffer for any beauty lovers on your list.
Buy It! Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette, Perversion Volumizing Mascara, and 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner, $28.50 (orig. $57); amazon.com
Another can't-miss makeup set deal, the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette + Setting Spray Duo is on sale for 40 percent off. In this set, you'll get the 12-pan Stoned Vibes Eyeshadow Palette, which consists of four matte colors and eight gemstone-inspired shimmers. You'll also get a travel-size version of the brand's award-winning All Nighter Long-Lasting Setting Spray.
"Urban Decay never disappoints, and this palette is even better," a shopper said. "I love all things that sparkle and shine, and these colors are gorgeous and a little bit goes a long way as usual."
Buy It! Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette + Travel Size All Nighter Setting Spray, $33 (orig. $55); amazon.com
If you're hoping to try all of these eye products in one convenient set, you're in luck. The Urban Decay Best Sellers Eye Makeup Set is going for 40 percent off, and it includes the Naked2 Basics Palette, the Perversion Volumizing Mascara, the 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner Pencil, and the Eyeshadow Primer Potion. You can use these products to create a wide range of eyeshadow looks, like a smokey eye or a neutral, barely-there finish.
"This is the best eye makeup I have ever used, hands down," a reviewer wrote. "The eyeshadow has a lot of pigment, so a little goes a long way. It's such a great value in this combo. The eyeshadow palette alone is $29. For $20 more, you get a full-size mascara, eyeliner, and eye primer. Can't beat the price!"
Buy It! Urban Decay Best Sellers Eye Makeup Set, $42 with coupon (orig. $70); amazon.com
These incredible discounts on top-rated makeup won't last for long, so be sure to shop the Urban Decay early Black Friday sale on Amazon now before the Black Friday rush begins later this week.
- Clean Carpets Like a Pro with These Best-Selling Shampooers That Are Up to 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
- Urban Decay Makeup Is Going for Ridiculously Low Prices at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday
- Julia Roberts Made These Rainbow Rings Famous — and They're Only $12 for PEOPLE Readers
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Space Heater Raises the Temperature of a Room in Just 15 Minutes — and It's 48% Off