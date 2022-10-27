If your hair could use a little refresh right about now, Amazon has you covered. In case you missed it, the retailer is running its highly anticipated Holiday Beauty Haul Sale from now through November 6, which means it's the perfect time to stock up and save on the trusted brands you've likely always heard about but perhaps never tried for yourself.

One to note is Unite Haircare, an industry-loved brand filled with effective formulas that promise improved manageability for all hair types — and it's up to 30 percent off now. The popular line carries in-shower essentials like luxe shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, and more, plus an arsenal of styling products that smell great and get the job done, too.

Hair pro Ricky Mota recently used several Unite products on Shay Mitchell, including the 7Seconds Glossing Spray at Milan Fashion Week. The actress' freshly dyed locks were a focal point at the event, and Mota worked his magic to create two voluminous high buns with soft face-framing tendrils for the occasion. Mitchell looked incredible from head to toe while attending the Fendi SS23 runway show in Italy, but it was her light-reflecting shine that nabbed our attention the most.

Buy It! Unite 7Seconds Glossing Finishing Spray, $22.05 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Now that several key Unite products (including the highly sought-after Glossing Spray, which doubles as a heat protectant) are on sale, we see no reason not to add everything to cart right away. One shopper described the spray as "magical" and also noted that it shielded their style from rain and inclement weather, too.

Another satisfied shopper said this product is "super lightweight, adds shine, and fights frizz well," which sounds like the ideal multi-tasker for this time of year. Lest we remind you, holiday festivities will be here before you know it, so stock up on this spray while it's nearly 30 percent off, and thank us later.

Shop more Unite products on sale below, and take advantage of these savings while you can.

Buy It! Unite U Luxury Conditioner, $30.45 (orig. $43.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Unite U Luxury Shampoo, $27.30 (orig, $39); amazon.com

Buy It! Unite Expanda Dust Volumizing Powder, $19.95 (orig. $28.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Unite Clear Dry Shampoo, $21 (orig. $28.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Unite 7Seconds Masque, $31.50 (orig. $42); amazon.com

