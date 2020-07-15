Ulta’s Magical Harry Potter Collection Has Landed — and Prices Start at Just $10

Beauty lovers and Harry Potter fans, gather your Galleons. Ulta Beauty just launched a new Harry Potter makeup collection with eyeshadow palettes, brushes, and lip colors, and it’s as magical as you’d imagine. The new collection is not only a must-have for fans of the Harry Potter franchise, it’s also incredibly affordable — starting at just $10.

The collection comes amidst heavy criticism surrounding Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s widely condemned comments on the transgender community. However, her controversial statements seemingly haven’t stopped shoppers from snapping up Ulta’s collection: Certain items like the Bewitching Lip Balm have already sold out. Take a look at the full collection below, before they disapparate.

Harry Potter x Ulta Beauty Eyeshadow Palettes

Image zoom Ulta

Gryffindor Eyeshadow Palette, $16; ulta.com

Hufflepuff Eyeshadow Palette, $16; ulta.com

Ravenclaw Eyeshadow Palette, $16; ulta.com

Slytherin Eyeshadow Palette, $16; ulta.com

Harry Potter x Ulta Beauty Cosmetic Bags

Image zoom Ulta

Gryffindor Cosmetic Bag, $16; ulta.com

Hufflepuff Cosmetic Bag, $16; ulta.com

Ravenclaw Cosmetic Bag, $16; ulta.com

Slytherin Cosmetic Bag, $16; ulta.com

Harry Potter x Ulta Beauty Lip Products

Image zoom Ulta

Lip Gloss in Howler, Hedwig, Platform 9 3/4, and Spectrespecs, $10 each; ulta.com

Lip Crayon in Amortentia, Expecto Patronum, Hogwarts Letters, and Order of the Phoenix, $10 each; ulta.com

Bewitching pH Lip Balm, $10; ulta.com

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Harry Potter House Pride Hair Accessory Set, $18; ulta.com

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Harry Potter x Ulta Beauty Deathly Hallows Brush Kit, $25; ulta.com