Ulta’s Magical Harry Potter Collection Has Landed — and Prices Start at Just $10
Accio, everything
Beauty lovers and Harry Potter fans, gather your Galleons. Ulta Beauty just launched a new Harry Potter makeup collection with eyeshadow palettes, brushes, and lip colors, and it’s as magical as you’d imagine. The new collection is not only a must-have for fans of the Harry Potter franchise, it’s also incredibly affordable — starting at just $10.
You can shop $16 eyeshadow palettes that fit your individual Hogwarts house, with shades named after important tokens from the series such as "Golden Snitch" in the Hufflepuff palette and "Chocolate Frog" in Gryffindor’s. Makeup bags are also available according to each individual house, decorated with tassels that match the house’s color (green for Slytherin, of course) as well as mottos from each.
Lipstick lovers can score themed lip crayons and lip gloss, shades for which are named after allusions that Harry Potter enthusiasts will recognize. Fans can grab an “Expecto Patronum” peachy mauve lip crayon, a “Hedwig” lip gloss with silver shimmer, and an "Order of the Phoenix" lip crayon in a burgundy shade.
The collection comes amidst heavy criticism surrounding Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s widely condemned comments on the transgender community. However, her controversial statements seemingly haven’t stopped shoppers from snapping up Ulta’s collection: Certain items like the Bewitching Lip Balm have already sold out. Take a look at the full collection below, before they disapparate.
Harry Potter x Ulta Beauty Eyeshadow Palettes
Harry Potter x Ulta Beauty Cosmetic Bags
Harry Potter x Ulta Beauty Lip Products
Buy It! Harry Potter House Pride Hair Accessory Set, $18; ulta.com
Buy It! Harry Potter x Ulta Beauty Deathly Hallows Brush Kit, $25; ulta.com
