Ulta's Fall Haul Sale Has Arrived, and These Are the Deals You Won't Want to Miss
Ulta wants you to take a step back from celebrating fall with all things pumpkin spice, and instead partake in some shopping. A new season means it's time for new beauty trends, and if your current vanity setup is looking a little bare, Ulta's Fall Haul Sale is here to help.
From now until October 2, you can get your shopping on with savings on select Ulta.com products. The discounts extend to some of shoppers' favorite brands, including a buy one, get one half-off sale on all things Nyx Professional Makeup (that includes TikTok's favorite lip butter), as well as a mix and match sale on skincare items.
Buy It! Bioré 14-Count Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, $6.99 (orig. $9.99); ulta.com
Buy It! Morphe 18T Truth or Bare Artistry Palette, $12 (orig. $20); ulta.com
Buy It! Blk/Opl Pore Perfecting Liquid Foundation, $8.36 (orig. $11.35); ulta.com
If all the potential deals have you feeling a little overwhelmed and you're not sure where to begin your shopping, head straight for some celeb-approved goodies. Mille Bobby Brown's Florence By Mills line is having a rare sale, for instance, with 25 percent off everything on the Ulta site. Snag a discounted Oh Whale lip balm, which one Ulta customer called "the best lip balm ever," or stock up the Clean Magic face wash from the line. "I love this product," one shopper wrote of the cleanser. "It's so easy and simple to use. I've seen lots of improvements on my face since I have been using this. It smells nice, too!"
You can also save 30 percent on makeup items from Flower Beauty, the brand created by Drew Barrymore and take an additional 25 percent off select products in celeb hairstylist Kristen Ess Hair's line.
Buy It! Florence by Mills Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads, $25.50 (orig. $34); ulta.com
Buy It! Megababe Thigh Rescue Mini Anti-Friction Stick, $7.50 (orig. $10); ulta.com
The sale also gives you the chance to get familiar with some of Ulta's exclusive online offerings, like this anti-friction stick from Megababe that works to prevent thigh chafing. The nontoxic formula has ingredients like aloe, vitamin E, and grapeseed oil, which soften skin and prevent inflammation. "I've tried every other trick in the book," one shopper wrote. "Nothing has worked very well or lasted long at all. This product completely changes the game and it lasts forever."
No matter what your Ulta haul might include, there are definitely plenty of goodies worth adding to your cart. Check out some of the ones you can't miss below, and then head on over to Ulta to do even more shopping. Just don't waste any time, as these savings only last until October 2.
Buy It! Batiste Original Dry Shampoo, $6 (orig. $8.99); ulta.com
Buy It! Blume Meltdown Acne Oil, $22.40 (orig. $28); ulta.com
Buy It! Tgin Honey Miracle Hair Mask, $12.59 (orig. $17.99); ulta.com
Buy It! Cocokind Resurfacing Sleep Mask, $19.19 (orig. $23.99); ulta.com
Buy It! Hot Tools Professional Gold Curling Iron, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); ulta.com
