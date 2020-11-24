Ulta Just Put Everything on Sale Up to 50% Off for Black Friday

These are the 34 makeup, hair, and skincare deals worth adding to your cart

By Maya Gandara
November 24, 2020 06:30 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Advertisement

Get your credit cards handy — all of Ulta’s Black Friday discounts have officially dropped. The retailer’s biggest sale of the year has markdowns on skincare, hair care, and makeup products for up to 50 percent off. Beauty lovers can score best-sellers at some of their lowest prices ever from brands like Kiehls, Foreo, Mario Badescu, Tarte, Urban Decay, and many more.

To streamline the shopping experience, the retailer has broken up the sale into several discounted categories. You’ll find the Hot Tools 24k Curling Iron, alongside the Living Proof Body Builder hairspray for 50 percent off. Just as worthy products can be found for 40 percent off, like Chi Flat Irons for $60 and Milani’s baked blushes for $6 each. Shop all of IT Cosmetics skincare for 30 percent off, including the shopper-loved Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer for $34. The $10-and-under section is the perfect place to grab stocking stuffers, like Ulta’s Lip Glossary Kit with 16 deluxe-size lip glosses.

Many products featured in the sale are sure to go fast, including Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado for dark under-eye circles. Foreo cleanser brushes sold out in record time during Black Friday last year — grab the Luna Mini 2 for just $83 while you still can. Also, have your pick from the popular Urban Decay Naked Heat, Naked Cherry, and Naked Honey eyeshadow palettes for half-off each.

From anti-aging moisturizers to volumizing hair tools, we’ve rounded up all the best skincare, makeup, and hair care deals the retailer has to offer down below. Don’t forget to have a look through all the rest of Ulta’s Black Friday sale.

Best Skincare Deals

Credit: Ulta

Best Makeup Deals

Credit: Ulta

Best Hair Deals 

Credit: Ulta

Best $10-and-Under Deals 

Credit: Ulta

Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com