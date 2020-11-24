Ulta Just Put Everything on Sale Up to 50% Off for Black Friday
Get your credit cards handy — all of Ulta’s Black Friday discounts have officially dropped. The retailer’s biggest sale of the year has markdowns on skincare, hair care, and makeup products for up to 50 percent off. Beauty lovers can score best-sellers at some of their lowest prices ever from brands like Kiehls, Foreo, Mario Badescu, Tarte, Urban Decay, and many more.
To streamline the shopping experience, the retailer has broken up the sale into several discounted categories. You’ll find the Hot Tools 24k Curling Iron, alongside the Living Proof Body Builder hairspray for 50 percent off. Just as worthy products can be found for 40 percent off, like Chi Flat Irons for $60 and Milani’s baked blushes for $6 each. Shop all of IT Cosmetics skincare for 30 percent off, including the shopper-loved Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer for $34. The $10-and-under section is the perfect place to grab stocking stuffers, like Ulta’s Lip Glossary Kit with 16 deluxe-size lip glosses.
Many products featured in the sale are sure to go fast, including Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado for dark under-eye circles. Foreo cleanser brushes sold out in record time during Black Friday last year — grab the Luna Mini 2 for just $83 while you still can. Also, have your pick from the popular Urban Decay Naked Heat, Naked Cherry, and Naked Honey eyeshadow palettes for half-off each.
From anti-aging moisturizers to volumizing hair tools, we’ve rounded up all the best skincare, makeup, and hair care deals the retailer has to offer down below. Don’t forget to have a look through all the rest of Ulta’s Black Friday sale.
Best Skincare Deals
- Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel, $30 (orig. $60)
- Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, $25 (orig. $50)
- Kiehl’s Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, $22.50 (orig. $45)
- Foreo Luna Mini 2, $83.30 (orig. $119)
- First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit, $19 (orig. $52)
- Tula The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser, $15 (orig. $28)
- Juice Beauty Blemish Clearing Cleanser, $15 (orig. $25)
- Clinique Great Skin Everywhere Set for Very Dry to Dry Combination Skin, $47.60 (orig. $68)
- IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer, $34.30 (orig. $49)
Best Makeup Deals
- BareMinerals Prime Time Foundation Primer, $13 (orig. $26)
- Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette, $27 (orig. $54)
- Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette, $24.50 (orig. $49)
- Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, $24.50 (orig. $49)
- TOO FACED Chocolate Gold Metallic/Matte Eyeshadow Palette, $24.50 (orig. $49)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit, $20 (orig. $40)
- Tarte Cosmetics Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15, $19.50 (orig. $39)
- Juvia's Place The Nubian Eyeshadow Palette, $12 (orig. $20)
- The Original MakeUp Eraser, $14 (orig. $20)
- Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso, $5.69 (orig. $9.49)
Best Hair Deals
- Hot Tools 24K Gold Charcoal Infused One-Step Blowout, $49.99 (orig. $74.99)
- Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron, $24.99 (orig. 49.99)
- CHI Star Dust 1'' Digital Ceramic Hairstyling Iron, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- InStyler Airless Blowout Revolving Styler, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer, $7.19 (orig. $11.99)
- Redken Frizz Dismiss Sulfate-Free Conditioner, $11.25 (orig. $22.50)
- Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Body Builder, $14.50 (orig. $29)
Best $10-and-Under Deals
- Kylie Cosmetics Kylighter, $10 (orig. $20)
- IT Brushes Airbrush Blurring Foundation Brush #101, $10 (orig. $24)
- Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Hot Off The Press Thermal Protection Hairspray, $9.99 (orig. $19)
- Ulta Beauty Collection Candles, $9.99 (orig. $20)
- It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product, $9.49 (orig. $18.99)
- Sebastian Potion 9 Styling Cream, $9.99 (orig. $18.95)
- Juvia's Place The Mauves Eyeshadow Palette, $8.40 (orig. $14)
- Ulta Lip Glossary Kit, $9.99 (orig. $18)