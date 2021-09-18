You Only Have 24 Hours to Save Majorly on Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits
The product that started it all for Kylie Cosmetics is on sale, but only for a few more hours. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty concludes today and fans of Kylie Jenner will be excited to learn that her signature lip kits are now steeply discounted.
For the remainder of September 18, Ulta shoppers can enjoy a 50 percent discount on all Kylie Cosmetics lip kits. That's right, the package that comes with everything needed for Jenner-inspired lips is just $14.50.
In case you're unfamiliar with Jenner's noted beauty product, her lip kits come with a lip pencil and a matte liquid lipstick. Packaged inside a millennial pink box with the Kylie Cosmetics logo, the included lip products are created with Jenner's newly revamped makeup formula. The 23-year-old makeup mogul had announced a relaunch of the brand, which included switching out her previous lip kit formula for one that meets clean and vegan makeup standards.
All 23 lip kit colors are on sale, including a rosy pink named after the brand's founder. You can also choose from a bright red hue called Boss, a berry called Hollyberry, and a neutral peach named Ulta Beauty.
Made to feel lightweight and creamy on the lips, the matte formula lasts for up to eight hours. One reviewer compared the consistency to similar lip makeup writing, "This is my first lip kit and it's amazing! So soft, it's like applying a chapstick. Color is beautiful and pigmented."
Another shopper confirmed the formula does stay on for a long time and wrote that unlike similar matte products, this one "doesn't crack or dry your lips." Similar reviewers backed this claim, writing, "It stays on and carries so much moisture and I'll definitely be ordering again."
Named the "epitome of glamour" by one Ulta reviewer, another confirmed the product's longevity, writing, "I got hit by a car wearing this lipstick and it did not come off. 5/5 stars."
Ulta shoppers aren't the only ones to love Jenner's lip kits. North West previously donned a black shade during a sleepover at "Auntie Kylie's," while Kourtney Kardashian confirmed she was "obsessed" with her sister's makeup. Even Kris Jenner got in on the lip kit fun and created her own color as part of a special Kylie Cosmetics collection.
A celebrity connection to the Kardashian family isn't required of scoring these major lip kit savings, so get to Ulta.com now before the half-off discount expires.
- You Only Have 24 Hours to Save Majorly on Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits
- This Kardashian-Loved Body Care Brand Just Launched a Heavenly Hydrating Oil for Your Face, Hair, and Body
- These Anti-Slip Pads Are the Trick to Keeping Rugs from Sliding When Vacuuming
- This Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Is Having a Rare Sale — Including the Exfoliant Meghan Markle Once Raved About