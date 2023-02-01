Tula's Best-Selling Moisturizer Just Received an Upgrade — and It's Already on Sale with This Discount Code

Winter is certain to bring on two things: cold weather and dry skin. If you deal with the latter, then you're probably in need of a high-quality moisturizer. Tula Skincare is home to some popular options, including an upgraded version of its best-selling Hydrating Day and Night Cream that shoppers are already loving.

The Ultra Hydrating Day and Night Cream is an enhanced version of the brand's 24/7 Hydrating Day and Night Cream that includes camellia seed oil, hyaluronic acid, and argan oil. The cream works to hydrate the skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, create a smoother and more-firm looking complexion, and strengthen the skin barrier.

While it may have a sticker price of $58, if you use code GETMYGLOW15 at checkout, you can score 15 percent off — and you'll still qualify for free shipping.

Other key ingredients include apple, watermelon, blueberry, squalane, and collagen to help hydrate the skin and keep it feeling soft. Plus, it's made with the brand's s6 pro complex, which is a blend of prebiotic and probiotic extracts to help your skin feel smooth. And just like Tula's other products, this new moisturizer is formulated without parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, and phthalates. The brand recommends applying it to clean skin in the morning and at night for optimal results.

Since the product is still new, there aren't many reviews yet, but the one's already posted look promising, especially for those with dry and sensitive skin.

"The ingredients were right on point for my super sensitive rosacea-prone skin," one reviewer said, adding, "It's rich and hydrating without being heavy, and my skin seems to love it."

Another shopper who was experiencing dry skin noticed an improvement after just the first use. Similarly, one wrote, "I ordered it and within a week my face doesn't feel so dry anymore."

If you're looking for a moisturizer for daily use, hop on this deal to take 15 percent off Tula's Ultra Hydrating Day and Night Cream before the coupon disappears.

