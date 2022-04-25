This Non-Greasy Gel Sunscreen That Dries Quickly and Feels 'Smooth and Velvety' Is Secretly on Sale
You've probably heard it a million times, but we're going to say it again: Sunscreen is, and should always be, part of your daily skincare routine, no matter the season. Luckily, we just found a secret way to save on one of the buzziest sunblocks on the market right now.
We're talking about Tula's Protect and Glow sunscreen, a gel formula that's earned major praise from thousands of shoppers — and a few celebrities. While browsing Tula's website, we stumbled upon a hidden promo code for 15 percent off any purchase, including its best-selling sunscreen! Just enter the code CHECKYOURGLOW15 at checkout to snag the deal.
So what's all the hype about? For starters, the product delivers SPF 30 protection without a whitecast. It's also packed with an array of other benefits: It contains wild butterfly ginger root to shield skin from the damaging effects of pollution and blue light, along with pineapple and papaya that work in tandem with probiotic extracts to improve skin's overall tone and texture. In other words, it really does protect your skin and help it glow.
Buy It! Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30 1.7oz, $30.60 with code CHECKYOURGLOW15 (orig. $36); tula.com
Last summer, Jenna Dewan named the Tula sunscreen, as well as the sugar scrub, among her favorite vegan, cruelty-free skincare products for a gorgeous glow. And she's not the only one publicly sharing her love: More than 2,300 reviewers have given the product a five-star rating on Tula's website.
"I love the feel of this sunblock — the application is smooth and velvety, not sticky and oily," one reviewer wrote. They also noted that they didn't experience any sunburns on their face or neck while using it on vacation in Maui.
People are also raving about the sunscreen because it doesn't clog pores and cause breakouts, dries quickly, and delivers a non-greasy base for makeup. Whether you're packing it for a tropical getaway or intend to apply it every day, it's good for both outdoor and indoor use. Be sure to slather it on every morning as the last step in your skincare routine following your moisturizer.
With this secret discount, you can get the 1.7-ounce tube of the Tula sunscreen for $31 and the 3.38-ounce tube for just under $50. Plus, until midnight ET on April 25, you can get free shipping on any order, so take advantage of these deals while you still can. You may also want to grab this vitamin C serum from Tula that shoppers say is a "must-have staple" in their beauty bags.
Head over to Tula to add the best-selling sunscreen and more skincare goodies to your cart while you can save!
