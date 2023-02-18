This Shopper-Loved Skincare Brand Slashed Prices on Its Best-Selling Products — but Only for the Next Few Days

They’re 30 percent off right now 

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Published on February 18, 2023 12:00 PM

Tula Sale Tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

A slew of skincare products made (more) affordable? To what do we owe this skincare pleasure? Tula is having a sale!

Now through Monday, February 20, the skincare brand is offering 30 percent off many of its popular products, including a moisturizer, SPF, serum, and more. Even best sellers, like the Pro-Glycolic Resurfacing Treatment Toner, which has over 1,000 five-star ratings, are on sale for the next few days — it's a skincare lover's dream!

Mandy Moore, Jenna Dewan, and Jojo Fletcher are just a few of stars who have incorporated Tula into their skincare routines, so you might as well too while there are major price cuts. Below, we've gathered up 10 of the best deals from the celebrity- and influencer-used brand, and they're all under $60.

Tula Products on Sale

A product is only as good as its ingredients, which is why this Resurfacing Treatment Toner is a best-seller. It's made with hyaluronic acid for hydration, glycolic acid for exfoliation, and blueberry and snow mushroom for antioxidant protection. And right now, it's nearly $14 off.

Application is fairly simple, but has a big payoff — just apply with a cotton pad after washing your face. One shopper said that it "absorbs quickly and does not leave a sticky residue." And, as for the results, they added, "I have noticed that my face looks more even toned and the wrinkles on my forehead seem to be less deep."

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $32.20 (orig. $46); tula.com

If your bathroom drawers are overflowing with cleansers, face masks, and pimple patches, it might be time to downsize. But how? Tula has a single product that takes care of all of these skincare concerns. The Acne All-Star formula acts as a daily cleanser, face mask, and spot treatment — and it's just $27 right now.

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Acne All-Star 3-in-1 Acne Cleanser, Mask, & Spot Treatment, $26.60 (orig. $38; tula.com

Cracked heels, ashy legs, and red hands all scream dry, winter skin at its finest. So you may want to stock up on this coconut-smelling body moisturizer to lather everywhere — especially since you can get a tub for just over $26. You can also hydrate your pout with a colorful lip balm that's under $20, or draw out impurities on your face with a detoxing & toning face mask stick that's now only $25.

If skincare is a fixed cost in your budget, save the money (and your skin) while prices are this low. Keep scrolling for more Tula skincare products that are 30 percent off this weekend only.

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Take Care + Nourish Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer, $26.60 (orig. $38); tula.com

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum, $58.80 (orig. $84); tula.com

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Prime of Your Life Smoothing & Firming Treatment Primer, $29.40 (orig. $42); tula.com

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Mineral Magic Mineral Sunscreen Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $26.60 (orig. $38); tula.com

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Claydate Detoxing & Toning Face Mask Stick, $25.20 (orig. $36); tula.com

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Signature Glow Refreshing & Brightening Face Mist, $23.80 (orig. $34); tula.com

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm, $15.40 (orig. $22); tula.com

