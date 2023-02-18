Lifestyle Beauty This Shopper-Loved Skincare Brand Slashed Prices on Its Best-Selling Products — but Only for the Next Few Days They’re 30 percent off right now By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 18, 2023 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington A slew of skincare products made (more) affordable? To what do we owe this skincare pleasure? Tula is having a sale! Now through Monday, February 20, the skincare brand is offering 30 percent off many of its popular products, including a moisturizer, SPF, serum, and more. Even best sellers, like the Pro-Glycolic Resurfacing Treatment Toner, which has over 1,000 five-star ratings, are on sale for the next few days — it's a skincare lover's dream! Mandy Moore, Jenna Dewan, and Jojo Fletcher are just a few of stars who have incorporated Tula into their skincare routines, so you might as well too while there are major price cuts. Below, we've gathered up 10 of the best deals from the celebrity- and influencer-used brand, and they're all under $60. Tula Products on Sale Tula Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $32.20 (orig. $46) Tula Take Care + Nourish Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer, $26.60 (orig. $38) Tula Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum, $58.80 (orig. $84) Tula Prime of Your Life Smoothing & Firming Treatment Primer, $29.40 (orig. $42) Tula Mineral Magic Mineral Sunscreen Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $26.60 (orig. $38) Tula Acne All-Star 3-in-1 Acne Cleanser, Mask, & Spot Treatment, $26.60 (orig. $38) Tula Claydate Detoxing & Toning Face Mask Stick, $25.20 (orig. $36) Tula Signature Glow Refreshing & Brightening Face Mist, $23.80 (orig. $34) Tula Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm, $15.40 (orig. $22) These Pretty Pink Driving Gloves Are Designed to Protect Your Skin from Sun Damage While Behind the Wheel A product is only as good as its ingredients, which is why this Resurfacing Treatment Toner is a best-seller. It's made with hyaluronic acid for hydration, glycolic acid for exfoliation, and blueberry and snow mushroom for antioxidant protection. And right now, it's nearly $14 off. Application is fairly simple, but has a big payoff — just apply with a cotton pad after washing your face. One shopper said that it "absorbs quickly and does not leave a sticky residue." And, as for the results, they added, "I have noticed that my face looks more even toned and the wrinkles on my forehead seem to be less deep." Tula Buy It! Tula Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $32.20 (orig. $46); tula.com If your bathroom drawers are overflowing with cleansers, face masks, and pimple patches, it might be time to downsize. But how? Tula has a single product that takes care of all of these skincare concerns. The Acne All-Star formula acts as a daily cleanser, face mask, and spot treatment — and it's just $27 right now. Tula Buy It! Tula Acne All-Star 3-in-1 Acne Cleanser, Mask, & Spot Treatment, $26.60 (orig. $38; tula.com Cracked heels, ashy legs, and red hands all scream dry, winter skin at its finest. So you may want to stock up on this coconut-smelling body moisturizer to lather everywhere — especially since you can get a tub for just over $26. You can also hydrate your pout with a colorful lip balm that's under $20, or draw out impurities on your face with a detoxing & toning face mask stick that's now only $25. If skincare is a fixed cost in your budget, save the money (and your skin) while prices are this low. Keep scrolling for more Tula skincare products that are 30 percent off this weekend only. Tula Buy It! Tula Take Care + Nourish Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer, $26.60 (orig. $38); tula.com Tula Buy It! Tula Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum, $58.80 (orig. $84); tula.com Tula Buy It! Tula Prime of Your Life Smoothing & Firming Treatment Primer, $29.40 (orig. $42); tula.com Tula Buy It! Tula Mineral Magic Mineral Sunscreen Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $26.60 (orig. $38); tula.com Tula Buy It! Tula Claydate Detoxing & Toning Face Mask Stick, $25.20 (orig. $36); tula.com Tula Buy It! Tula Signature Glow Refreshing & Brightening Face Mist, $23.80 (orig. $34); tula.com Tula Buy It! Tula Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm, $15.40 (orig. $22); tula.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Best Furniture Deals We Found at Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet for President Day Weekend Spring Is Around the Corner, and We Found Dozens of Birkenstock Sandals on Sale Starting at $50 The Best Bath Towels We Tested Are a Spa-Worthy Bathroom Upgrade, and They're on Sale