Everything from the Skincare Brand Mandy Moore and Jenna Dewan Love Is on Sale for Just a Little Bit Longer
By now, you've probably heard of Tula. The buzzy skincare brand is getting lots of attention from celebrities and customers alike for its products that are powered by probiotic extracts and superfoods. And if you have yet to get your hands on some of them, now's the time to do it — Tula just extended its Friends & Family sale.
Until midnight ET on May 16, you can snag 20 percent off everything on Tula's website. All discounted prices are marked, so there's no need to fuss with entering a promo code at checkout to get these savings.
With so many incredible skincare goodies to choose from (78, to be exact), you may be wondering where to start.
We suggest the popular Tula eye balm, which Mandy Moore has been known to use for years. In a recent Instagram Story, the This Is Us actress revealed she keeps the little bright-blue tube handy on her bathroom counter. The caffeine-infused stick is not only hydrating and cooling for tired eyes, but it also helps reduce signs of aging. Reviewers say it's their secret to looking like they "got a full night's rest."
Buy It! Tula Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $22.40 (orig. $28); tula.com
With summer coming, you might want to use this opportunity to stock up on the best-selling Tula Protect + Glow sunscreen while it's under $30. Jenna Dewan spotlighted it as one of her favorite vegan, cruelty-free skincare products last June, and more than 2,300 shoppers have raved about things like its "smooth and velvety" application and the fact that it doesn't leave a whitecast.
Buy It! Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $28.80 (orig. $36); tula.com
Speaking of customer reviews, people are describing the 24-7 Moisture Day-and-Night Cream as "absolutely magical," and it's currently $10 off during the Tula sale. If you would prefer to sample a few Tula products before committing to purchasing them full-size, the brand offers little kits that come with travel-size versions of some of its top-sellers — this one comes with five essentials and a bag to keep them in for only $42.
There are less than 10 hours to take advantage of these deals, so be sure to add Tula to your cart before it's too late.
Buy It! Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, $41.60 (orig. $52); tula.com
Buy It! Tula Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer, $28.80 (orig. $36); tula.com
Buy It! Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum, $38.40 (orig. $48); tula.com
Buy It! Tula Discovery 5-Piece Essentials Kit, $41.60 (orig. $52); tula.com
