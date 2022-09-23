Mandy Moore Uses This Brightening Eye Balm, and Now It's on Sale — but Not for Long

Save big on Tula skincare at this sitewide sale

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022 02:00 AM

Tula Sale
Photo: Tula

One topic we never tire of is celebrities and their skincare, so when we spotted the popular Tula Glow & Get It Cooling Brightening Eye Balm on Mandy Moore's social media post earlier this year, we certainly took note.

After all, the This Is Us actress is looking as radiant as ever as she prepares to welcome her second baby boy later this year with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and since we found out she's a fan of this best-seller, we've been eyeing Tula's offerings on the regular.

As luck would have it, the buzzy, probiotic-infused brand just kicked off a sitewide sale today, which means you can score 20 percent off everything with code SAVE20 through September 28.

The aforementioned eye balm is a power player, formulated with hyaluronic acid to instantly hydrate the under eye area and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Meanwhile, probiotic extracts and caffeine work together to depuff and brighten tired eyes. This one is also cooling to the skin, which means you'll look more refreshed and awake with a few simple swipes.

Another to note is the Overnight Skin Rescue Treatment, a potent moisturizer packed with AHAs and vitamin C to smooth fine lines and brighten the skin while you sleep. In a review, one shopper wrote that the "magic" anti-aging product makes their skin feel "amazing" every time they wake up. Another satisfied reviewer noted that the hydrating moisturizer is the "best investment for skincare," while a third reviewer described it as a "game changer," as they've noticed a "clearer, brighter, dewier complexion" with consistent use.

You also can't go wrong with the popular Daily Sunscreen Gel SPF 30 for everyday use and the So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Blackhead Scrub, which should be on the radar of anyone struggling with congested skin. Or cover your bases and grab the Skincare Essentials Kit, which is stocked with the brand's five best-sellers.

Check out the Tula sitewide sale now and shop celebrity-used skincare favorites at a discount while you can.

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $25.60 with code SAVE20 (orig. $32); tula.com

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $24 with code SAVE20 (orig. $30); tula.com

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $30.40 with code SAVE20 (orig. $38); tula.com

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Overnight Skin Rescue Treatment, $24.96 with code SAVE20 (orig. $68); tula.com

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula So Poreless Deep Exfoliating Blackhead Scrub, $26.52 with code SAVE20 (orig. $34); tula.com

