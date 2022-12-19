Move Fast! Tula's Biggest Skincare Products, from Moisturizers to Sunscreens, Are 40% Off

You've likely faced the dilemma that often comes with replenishing your skincare supply: do you grab the regular size or the jumbo option?

Well, there's no need to hesitate any longer because now through December 25, the celeb-used brand Tula is offering 40 percent off all its supersized products, along with a few select others, including seasonal items. There's no code required either — just click on the supersize products and add them to your cart to score the deals.

So if you've been waiting for the perfect moment to stock up on around-the-clock creams, like the brand's best-selling 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, and Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel, this is it!

Shop Tula Skincare on Sale:

To keep your skin radiant and glowy for years to come, your first step is to best protect it from any sun damage. With the Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel, protection against the sun (AKA the obvious) is a given, but it also shields your skin from blue light and pollution. Plus, you don't have to triple-check your face for a white cast after applying, as the non-comedogenic formula melts right into the skin. At just $35 right now, your skin will no longer have to pay the price of sun damage, and you won't have to pay a huge price to take care of it.

Tula

Full of probiotic extracts and made with chicory root, apple, peptides, and other feel-good (and look-good) ingredients, the Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream is a universal product that you can use day or night for some skin TLC. One shopper even described it as "heaven and perfection in one jar" and raved, "It hydrated and moisturized my skin instantly."

The regular-sized product usually costs $54, but now through the end of the sale, you can get nearly two extra ounces for a dollar less, at $53. So now you can firm your skin and stay hydrated for even longer before having to stock up on another bottle.

Tula

Sugar plum, peppermint, and gingerbread — a Christmas combination that can't be missed! Breathe in the aroma of your favorite holiday scent while scrubbing away any flaky or dry skin with this sugar scrub. And for just under $15, you can have smooth skin year-round, with a hint of holiday magic.

Tula

If you're in the market for a face scrub, you'll want to check out this Tula enzyme face mask. The gentle acids, BHA, AHA, and PHA work together to polish your skin, resulting in a natural glow, all without the harsh abrasiveness that sometimes results from using masks.

Tula

Check out more popular Tula products below that are 40 percent off, now through December 25.

Tula

Tula

