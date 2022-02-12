Shoppers of All Ages Say This Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizer Works Wonders on Their Skin
Nowadays, there are so many face creams, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the options. So allow us to point you in the direction of Tula's best-selling 24-7 Moisture Day & Night Cream that's been called "absolutely magical" and makes shoppers look a decade younger.
So what's in this "magical" cream that's basically reversing aging and giving shoppers the best skin ever? Probiotics and prebiotics, that's what. Tula founder Dr. Roshini Raj, a practicing gastroenterologist with over 20 years of experience, knows the power of probiotics. And after seeing the impact they had on her patients' internal health, she had a lightbulb moment: Probiotics in skincare! And alas, Tula was born.
The Day & Night cream is packed with powerhouse ingredients like probiotic extracts as well as prebiotics. The former helps calm and soothe irritated skin while the latter is essential in maintaining the skin's balance. There's also apple and watermelon to hydrate and smooth fine lines and wrinkles, peptides to firm and even out skin tone, and squalane to nourish a dry, stressed-out epidermis. Clearly, these ingredients mean business, and you didn't just hear it from us.
Buy It! Tula 24-7 Moisture Day & Night Cream in 1.5 oz, $52; tula.com
"Besides traditional hydrating ingredients, this moisturizer helps support the skin's microbiome," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner recently shared with InStyle. "It contains probiotic extracts and prebiotics to encourage growth of healthy bacteria on the skin." He also called out the "skin-strengthening" peptides and squalane that "protect, soften, and hydrate."
Plus, you won't find any toxic ingredients in this Tula cream. It's made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil and petrolatum, formaldehyde, formaldehyde releasing preservatives, triclosan, retinol, and gluten.
Tula's skincare has been getting a lot of buzz among both celebrities and regular folks alike. Mandy Moore and Jojo Fletcher are fans of the brand's eye balm that's like the skincare version of caffeine, and Jenna Dewan credits her gorgeous glow to Tula's sunscreen. While no celeb fans (that we know of) yet, Tula's most popular face cream is a no-brainer addition to your lineup; even if you don't have a ten-step skincare routine on lock, you should still use some sort of moisturizer in the morning and/or evening. And, according to thousands of five-star reviews, you will not be disappointed with this one.
Many shoppers agree this Tula cream is 'the best ever," quite the praise given the sheer number of moisturizers on the market. "Magical" was also a term we saw in a slew of reviews, as well as plenty of comments about how this moisturizer gives skin a gorgeous glow. Wrinkles, fine lines, uneven skin tone, acne — you name it, this Tula cream can improve it.
Need more convincing? One reviewer that's "picky with moisturizers" says this one "hits the spot," while another said, "I am so happy with this face cream! I look 10 years younger!" Shop it for yourself below to see what it will do for your skin.
Buy It! Tula 24-7 Moisture Day & Night Cream in 3.4 oz, $82; tula.com
