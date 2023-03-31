Lifestyle Beauty Shoppers Say This Hydrating Cream from a Mandy Moore-Used Brand Is 'Heaven for Your Face,' and It's 50% Off But only for today By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. She's also a millennial mom who's contributed personal stories and parenting pieces to Motherly. Prior to becoming a writer, Sarah worked in live daytime television at The Wendy Williams Show in New York City for over five years. She holds a B.A. in Communications & Social Interaction from SUNY Oswego, where she discovered her passion for media through internships at Elvis Duran & The Morning Show and The Wendy Williams Show. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Ulta As it's getting warmer outside, you're likely ready to swap out your heavy winter face cream for a lighter one that will still provide long-lasting hydration. Luckily, we found an option from a celeb-used skincare brand, and it's majorly on sale right now. Ever since we spotted Tula's brightening eye balm in Mandy Moore's bathroom, we've been on the lookout whenever the brand's products go on sale. So we were excited to find that its hydrating face cream is 50 percent off during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale event, but only for today. Just be sure to grab this smoothing, firming moisturizer before it sells out! Ulta Buy It! Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream, $27–$44 (orig. $54–$88); ulta.com The Tula face cream is packed with nourishing ingredients like squalane to hydrate skin, peptides to improve firmness, and apple and watermelon extracts to smooth fine lines and wrinkles. It also works to even out your skin tone and reduces irritation and redness due to cracked, dry skin. The brand recommends applying the cream on clean skin (after cleansing) or after you have put on a serum. Its whipped, non-greasy texture will give your skin a moisturized glow that lasts all day long, so feel free to wear it alone or apply it before you start your makeup routine. Then at night, spread a small amount of the cream on your face for overnight hydration. I Ditched My Concealer for These Invisible Pimple Patches, Which Are Less Than 60 Cents Apiece It's clear that shoppers are fans of the face cream since it has more than 2,600 five-star ratings. One reviewer called it "heaven for your face," adding that it "[soaks] in and doesn't leave any residue." Another said they've already noticed a "huge difference" and have "softer" skin after only using it for a week, and a third noted that "a little goes a long way." Lighten up your skincare routine for spring without having to sacrifice nourishing, quality ingredients with this hydrating face cream from Ulta while it's 50 percent off today. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Garner Curled Her Hair in the Car Thanks to This Hands-Free Trick A Steam Cleaner That Removes Stains 'Like Magic' Is Just $44 at Amazon Today 10 Essentials Miranda Kerr Uses for Bolstering Her Well-Being as a Busy Mom