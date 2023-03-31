Shoppers Say This Hydrating Cream from a Mandy Moore-Used Brand Is 'Heaven for Your Face,' and It's 50% Off

As it's getting warmer outside, you're likely ready to swap out your heavy winter face cream for a lighter one that will still provide long-lasting hydration. Luckily, we found an option from a celeb-used skincare brand, and it's majorly on sale right now.

Ever since we spotted Tula's brightening eye balm in Mandy Moore's bathroom, we've been on the lookout whenever the brand's products go on sale. So we were excited to find that its hydrating face cream is 50 percent off during Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale event, but only for today. Just be sure to grab this smoothing, firming moisturizer before it sells out!

Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream
Ulta

Buy It! Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream, $27–$44 (orig. $54–$88); ulta.com

The Tula face cream is packed with nourishing ingredients like squalane to hydrate skin, peptides to improve firmness, and apple and watermelon extracts to smooth fine lines and wrinkles. It also works to even out your skin tone and reduces irritation and redness due to cracked, dry skin.

The brand recommends applying the cream on clean skin (after cleansing) or after you have put on a serum. Its whipped, non-greasy texture will give your skin a moisturized glow that lasts all day long, so feel free to wear it alone or apply it before you start your makeup routine. Then at night, spread a small amount of the cream on your face for overnight hydration.

It's clear that shoppers are fans of the face cream since it has more than 2,600 five-star ratings. One reviewer called it "heaven for your face," adding that it "[soaks] in and doesn't leave any residue." Another said they've already noticed a "huge difference" and have "softer" skin after only using it for a week, and a third noted that "a little goes a long way."

Lighten up your skincare routine for spring without having to sacrifice nourishing, quality ingredients with this hydrating face cream from Ulta while it's 50 percent off today.

