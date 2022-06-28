This Rare Sale on Tula Skincare Must-Haves for a Summer Glow Ends in Just 48 Hours
Getting your glow on just got a little bit easier thanks to a rare sale happening over at Tula Skincare right now.
If Tula sounds familiar, it's probably because this popular beauty brand is used by celebrities (including Christina Milian and Mandy Moore) and real people alike. It's best known for its effective probiotic formulas developed by Dr. Roshini Raj — a practicing gastroenterologist — who has made it her mission to create calming formulas to soothe and nourish all skin types, with a focus on enhancing a radiant complexion. The positive reviews speak for themselves, and we love that there's truly something for everyone, including even the most sensitive skin types.
Interested in trying some Tula for yourself? You can now stock up on several best-sellers (and save big while you're at it) since the brand is offering a compelling discount of 22 percent off select items — from now through June 30 only. This savings event is the perfect excuse to refresh your skincare routine with some of the most coveted items from the results-driven line.
For starters, you can't go wrong with the Radiance Routine Summer Kit, a cheerful five-piece set that includes everything (a cleanser, vitamin C serum, and a sunscreen, to name a few) you need to toss in your bag and face summer with total confidence. At just $72, (a nice break from its original price of $154), this one makes for the ideal introduction to the brand if you've never tried Tula before and want to sample a little bit of everything.
Other standouts on sale include the lightweight sunscreen gel and a handful of the buzzy brightening eye balms, which promise to cool the skin and depuff under-eye bags, while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, too. Now that summer is in full swing, we have a feeling we'll be reaching for this handy tube more times than not.
"This product has definitely brightened my under eyes. This is the best thing I have bought from Tula," another reviewer said. We rest our case.
Shop these skincare essentials below, and stock up while the sale is still going strong.
Buy It! Tula Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $21.84 (orig. $28); tula.com
Buy It! Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $23.40 (orig. $30); tula.com
Buy It! Tula Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $28.08 (orig. $36); tula.com
Buy It! Tula Glow Hour Brightening & Neutralizing Eye Balm, $24.96 (orig. $32); tula.com
Buy It! Tula Radiance Routine Summer Kit, $71.76 (orig. $154); tula.com
Buy It! Tula Signature Glow Refreshing & Brightening Face Mist, $26.52 (orig. $34); tula.com
