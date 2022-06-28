This Rare Sale on Tula Skincare Must-Haves for a Summer Glow Ends in Just 48 Hours

For starters, you can't go wrong with the Radiance Routine Summer Kit, a cheerful five-piece set that includes everything (a cleanser, vitamin C serum, and a sunscreen, to name a few) you need to toss in your bag and face summer with total confidence. At just $72, (a nice break from its original price of $154), this one makes for the ideal introduction to the brand if you've never tried Tula before and want to sample a little bit of everything.