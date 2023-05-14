The Caffeinated Eye Balm Making Celebrities, Editors, and Customers Look Instantly Awake Is 20% Off

Everything from Tula is on sale right now

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Published on May 14, 2023 08:00 AM

Tula Friends & Family Sale TOUT
Photo: People / Tula

If you frequent the skincare lovers corners of Instagram or TikTok, you've probably heard the hype around Tula and a certain little blue stick that everyone's always raving about: the Cooling + Brightening Caffeinated Eye Balm.

The brand's innovative formula is basically like an energizing cup of coffee for tired, puffy, dark under-eyes. If you've been wanting to try it, but were deterred by the $30 price tag, now's the time, because it's currently 20 percent off during Tula's Friends & Family sale.

If, somehow, you haven't heard the eye balm's praise, let us clue you in: Celebrities are reaping its cooling, hydrating powers for early call times. That's why you can find it front and center on Mandy Moore's bathroom counter. Moore's use of it led us to give it a try and the formula — packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid, stimulating caffeine, and smoothing probiotic extracts — didn't disappoint. One PEOPLE editor said its brightening benefits were "noticeable almost immediately."

Cooling & brightening eye balm
Tula

Buy It! Tula Cooling + Brightening Eye Balm, $24 (orig. $30); tula.com

Customers whole-heartedly agree, and many have gone as far as to say a few quick, convenient swipes are the secret to faking a full night's sleep. One person called the Tula eye balm "a life-saver" and said they were "better than any under-eye patches" they've ever used. Another recommended keeping the tube in the fridge for extra revitalization, adding: "It's like you can feel it glowing."

And the eye balm isn't the only Tula product you can save on right now — everything from the brand is 20 percent off, so it's the perfect time to stock your cart. Other fan-favorites for clear, smooth skin include Tula's Daily Protect + Glow Sunscreen, which reviewers love for its lightweight feel and radiant finish, and the Hydrating Day + Night Cream, which contains squalene and peptides for a plump, moisturized complexion.

The sale ends on Wednesday, May 17, so whether you're running low on basics or want to try something new, complete your skincare routine with some of Tula's staples below — and save big while you can!

Tula Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Daily Protect + Glow Sunscreen SPF 30, $30.40 (orig. $38); tula.com

Tula Eye Balm Post APEAS
Amazon

Buy It! Tula Hydrating Day + Night Cream, $43.20 (orig. $54); tula.com

Tula Eye Balm Post APEAS
Amazon

Buy It! Tula Purifying Face Cleanser, $27.20 (orig. $34); tula.com

Tula Black Friday Sale
Tula

Buy It! Tula Triple Vitamin C Serum, $44.80 (orig. $56); tula.com

