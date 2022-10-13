Amazon's lowest prices of the year have quickly come and gone, but there's still one deal we're eyeing after the Prime Early Access Sale.

The Tula Brightening Eye Balm that's loved by thousands of shoppers (and Mandy Moore!) is currently 25 percent off. We don't know how much longer you'll be able to get the Amazon Choice product for $23, so you'll want to stock up now.

In case you missed it, the retailer hosted a Prime Day-like event earlier this week, offering thousands of exclusive deals to members. But the good news is that you don't need a Prime account to save on the popular eye balm now.

Buy It! Tula Skincare Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $22.50 (orig. $30); amazon.com

The balm delivers a caffeinated pick-me-up to your eyes so you look more refreshed and ready for the day. It's formulated with a blend of probiotic extracts that improve skin's smoothness, hyaluronic acid that packs a huge dose of hydration, blueberry that protects delicate skin (like under the eyes), and caffeine — the key ingredient — that firms and tightens the appearance of skin.

Not only does it instantly hydrate, cool, and fill in fine lines around the eyes, but the product also helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles. That's one of the many reasons more than 4,100 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with many saying they saw drastic differences after just one use.

"It has a very cooling effect to it! Really does brighten up under the eyes," one reviewer explained. They also said: "I only use it when I go out for work because it really makes my eyes look more awake and bigger."

Another shopper chimed in, "Absolutely in love with this product! So moisturizing and highlighting," adding that they plan to keep buying it whenever they run out.

Back in May, Moore shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, and we spotted the little blue tube sitting on her counter next to a few other beauty products that appear to be staples in her routine. Jenna Dewan is also a fan of the brand and uses the Glow + Protect sunscreen, which you can get a supersized tube of for under $45.

There are plenty of other Tula skincare goodies on sale at Amazon right now too, including the rosehip oil version of the best-selling eye balm and the whipped moisturizer that provides all-day hydration. You won't find these deals on the brand's website, so now's a good time to stock up or try something new.

Keep scrolling to shop more deals on Tula skincare products at Amazon before they're back to full price.

