The Caffeinated Eye Balm Mandy Moore Uses and Thousands of Shoppers Love Is Still on Sale at Amazon

Grab it for 25 percent off after Amazon’s Prime Day sale

By
Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of shopping-focused topics, such as how to get celebrity looks for less, the best deals and sales online, products trending on social media, and new brand launches. She also dives deep into data reports to strategize future content opportunities.

Alex's writing spans across multiple verticals including fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle and she has covered celebrity news, awards shows, and live events such as the royal wedding. She has also interviewed celebrities including Anna Faris, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rita Ora.

Alex lived in New York for 3 years and now resides on the sunny West Coast with her husband and Golden Retriever.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

mandy moore tula eyebalm
Photo: Getty

Amazon's lowest prices of the year have quickly come and gone, but there's still one deal we're eyeing after the Prime Early Access Sale.

The Tula Brightening Eye Balm that's loved by thousands of shoppers (and Mandy Moore!) is currently 25 percent off. We don't know how much longer you'll be able to get the Amazon Choice product for $23, so you'll want to stock up now.

In case you missed it, the retailer hosted a Prime Day-like event earlier this week, offering thousands of exclusive deals to members. But the good news is that you don't need a Prime account to save on the popular eye balm now.

Tula Eye Balm Post APEAS
Buy It! Tula Skincare Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $22.50 (orig. $30); amazon.com

The balm delivers a caffeinated pick-me-up to your eyes so you look more refreshed and ready for the day. It's formulated with a blend of probiotic extracts that improve skin's smoothness, hyaluronic acid that packs a huge dose of hydration, blueberry that protects delicate skin (like under the eyes), and caffeine — the key ingredient — that firms and tightens the appearance of skin.

Not only does it instantly hydrate, cool, and fill in fine lines around the eyes, but the product also helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles. That's one of the many reasons more than 4,100 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with many saying they saw drastic differences after just one use.

"It has a very cooling effect to it! Really does brighten up under the eyes," one reviewer explained. They also said: "I only use it when I go out for work because it really makes my eyes look more awake and bigger."

Another shopper chimed in, "Absolutely in love with this product! So moisturizing and highlighting," adding that they plan to keep buying it whenever they run out.

Back in May, Moore shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, and we spotted the little blue tube sitting on her counter next to a few other beauty products that appear to be staples in her routine. Jenna Dewan is also a fan of the brand and uses the Glow + Protect sunscreen, which you can get a supersized tube of for under $45.

There are plenty of other Tula skincare goodies on sale at Amazon right now too, including the rosehip oil version of the best-selling eye balm and the whipped moisturizer that provides all-day hydration. You won't find these deals on the brand's website, so now's a good time to stock up or try something new.

Keep scrolling to shop more deals on Tula skincare products at Amazon before they're back to full price.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Tula Eye Balm Post APEAS
Buy It! Tula Skincare Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, $24 (orig. $32); amazon.com

Tula Eye Balm Post APEAS
Buy It! Tula Skincare Supersize Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $43.50 (orig. $58); amazon.com

Tula Eye Balm Post APEAS
Buy It! Tula Skincare Brightening Treatment Drops, $42 (orig. $56); amazon.com

Tula Eye Balm Post APEAS
Buy It! Tula Skincare 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream, $40.50 (orig. $54); amazon.com

Tula Eye Balm Post APEAS
Buy It! Tula Skincare The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser, $25.50 (orig. $34); amazon.com

