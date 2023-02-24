This 'Miracle' Vitamin C Serum with Over 89,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Under $25 Right Now

It's pretty obvious that we're always looking for ways to glow, whether it's on our wedding day, in the dead of winter, or for some fun birthday energy. And there's one product that Amazon shoppers swear gives them that radiant look on the regular.

The product in question is the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum — which is currently on sale. According to the brand, over two bottles of the popular vitamin C serum are sold every minute. Plus, over 89,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling it a "miracle" product and "magic," and one person even said they'll use it "forever."

If you want to see what all the hype is about, right now, you can grab a 1 fluid ounce bottle for $22. Ready, set, glow!

Brightening, smoothing, and evening your skin are all reasons to use a vitamin C serum, and this one from TruSkin works to achieve all three. The vegan, cruelty-free, plant-based formula is made from a band of top-notch ingredients: Botanical hyaluronic acid keeps dryness at bay with its hydrating properties, witch hazel minimizes pores, vitamin E nourishes, and vitamin C evens the skin's tone and texture for an overall brighter appearance.

Despite being labeled as a facial serum, it's also safe to use under your eyes, too. Just gently apply three to five drops of the product on your skin in the morning or at night (or both).

As for the glowing reviews? One shopper, who said that they've "tried many vitamin C serums and creams," called this one the "best," noting, "It adds moisture and a healthy glow to my skin [that] I haven't had since my early 20s."

Another shopper with sensitive skin, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and hypothyroidism decided to add the product to their routine to help reduce under eye darkness and even out their skin tone. "After two weeks of use, my skin improved and the dark spots beneath my eyes have begun to vacate," they said.

A third shopper raved: "I have been a multiple repeat-buyer of this serum." They continued, "It makes my skin so happy and glowy. I have previously stopped using it to try other products and my skin misses this stuff. When I go back to it, it bounces back to happy and glowy. I've done this enough times to know it's not a fluke."

Glow-getters, you're just a few clicks away from achieving radiant skin — and at a shiny, new price. Head on over to Amazon to shop the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum while it's on sale.

