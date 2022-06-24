The Anti-Aging Face Oil That Laura Dern Calls Her 'Everything' Happens to Be on Sale Right Now
Laura Dern is coming clean — about her skincare secret, that is.
The 55-year-old actress, who is currently an ambassador for True Botanicals (the natural skincare brand that also counts Olivia Wilde as a spokesperson), has been sharing her top product recommendations on Instagram lately. And she also just let us in on the brand's sitewide sale, happening now!
"You all know I have a slight obsession with @truebotanicals so I am excited to share that they are currently having their BIGGEST sale ever," she captioned her post. "For anyone wondering, the Renew Pure Radiance Oil is my everything and the product that immediately transformed my skin and got me hooked on the line. I use it every single day — on set, in this photo at the Jurassic World premiere...I cannot say enough good things about this clean, sustainable skincare brand."
Heeding her advice, we beelined to the site to add all the things to our carts, and highly suggest you do the same. As Dern mentioned, this is the brand's biggest sale of the year, and it won't last long. The rare promotion includes a starting discount of 20 percent off (no code needed) on all orders from now through June 26. Plus, the more you buy, the more you save.
Fill your cart with at least $250 worth of goods and you'll get 25 percent knocked off; and for orders of $400 or more, you'll be rewarded with a whopping 30 percent off your order — which is pretty much unheard of.
Not sure where to start? You really can't go wrong with anything from the clean beauty brand, which boasts numerous award-winning anti-aging products for the face and body.
Of course, you'll want to pick up the Pure Radiance Oil (which Wilde also attributes her glow to), and you can't go wrong with the heavenly Chebula Extreme Skin Barrier Cream, a super hydrating miracle worker that promises to deliver moisture to the skin while diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Our personal favorite is the aromatic Pure Radiance Sugar Exfoliating Body Scrub, which smells like nature in a jar thanks to its rich blend of sandalwood, orange peel, and cedar wood. The decadent exfoliator will get you smooth from head to toe, just in time for summer.
Shop these best-sellers below, and stock up on absolutely everything during this very rare sale.
Buy It! True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil, $88 (orig. $110); truebotanicals.com
Buy It! True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream, $88 (orig. $110); truebotanicals.com
Buy It! True Botanicals Pure Radiance Sugar Exfoliating Body Scrub, $30.40 (orig. $38); truebotanicals.com
Buy It! True Botanicals Repair Nightly Treatment, $112 (orig. $140); truebotanicals.com
Buy It! True Botanicals Deep Repair Eye Serum, $72 (orig. $90); truebotanicals.com
