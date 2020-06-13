Amazon’s Most Wanted Beauty Product Is a $9 Body Scrub with Over 3,000 Five-Star Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub dominates Amazon’s most wanted beauty products list and is also the best-selling body scrub on the site. Made with shea butter and nourishing oils like avocado and sweet almond, the scrub comes in six scents, including pequi (a Brazilian fruit), mango, and mocha and coffee bean. The brand also has scents like coconut and rose in separate listings on the site.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Tree Hut Shea Butter Scrub, $5.99–$8.99; amazon.com

Over 3,000 shoppers have left the scrub a five-star review, saying that it’s perfect to use before shaving or on dry areas. Many note that it smells like going to a spa, and that “you can really feel and see the difference after one use.”

“The thickness of the sugar scrub is nice to work with — it doesn’t just slip off of your fingers [and] the smell is amazing! I wanted to eat it,” one customer wrote. “Most importantly, this thing makes my skin SO soft and smooth. I was using it to mostly target my leg and butt area, and I definitely think it made a noticeable difference in the appearance of my legs and butt in just the first couple days.”