Amazon’s Most Wanted Beauty Product Is a $9 Body Scrub with Over 3,000 Five-Star Reviews
Shoppers see a noticeable difference in skin texture and appearance after using it
Amazon’s best-sellers chart for beauty is dominated by well-known classics, from the Revlon hair dryer brush to Neutrogena’s popular makeup remover wipes. But when it comes to the site’s most wished-for beauty products (the items most often added to wishlists and registries), there are a few surprises. You might expect the most wanted product on the site to be something pricey and luxurious — but it’s actually a simple body scrub. In fact, it’s one you probably recognize from your local drugstore.
The Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub dominates Amazon’s most wanted beauty products list and is also the best-selling body scrub on the site. Made with shea butter and nourishing oils like avocado and sweet almond, the scrub comes in six scents, including pequi (a Brazilian fruit), mango, and mocha and coffee bean. The brand also has scents like coconut and rose in separate listings on the site.
Buy It! Tree Hut Shea Butter Scrub, $5.99–$8.99; amazon.com
Over 3,000 shoppers have left the scrub a five-star review, saying that it’s perfect to use before shaving or on dry areas. Many note that it smells like going to a spa, and that “you can really feel and see the difference after one use.”
“The thickness of the sugar scrub is nice to work with — it doesn’t just slip off of your fingers [and] the smell is amazing! I wanted to eat it,” one customer wrote. “Most importantly, this thing makes my skin SO soft and smooth. I was using it to mostly target my leg and butt area, and I definitely think it made a noticeable difference in the appearance of my legs and butt in just the first couple days.”
Tree Hut also makes other personal care products, including body moisturizers and hair care.
If you’re in need of a good (and affordable!) body scrub, it sounds like the Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub is the one to add to your cart.