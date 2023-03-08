Buying Travel Sizes Is How I Try Out Nearly Every Viral Beauty Product — and These 8 Must-Haves Start at $14

Makeup from viral beauty brands can be expensive — there's no doubt about it. However, you don't need to spend that much to try out those must-have beauty and skincare products. As a beauty writer, here's a tried and true hack that I've used myself: travel-size products.

If you're wondering how you've never thought of that, you're not alone. It's only recently that I started to purchase mini sizes of both new and beloved products to keep in my beauty closet. And I'm not the only one — TikTok users have brought it to the platform to share their love for these products that you can get for nearly half the price at Ulta Beauty.

Ulta

Buy It! Drunk Elephant Call It a Night, $28; ulta.com

For those who know and love skincare, Drunk Elephant always comes through with its high-quality, professional-grade products. Right now, the brand's Lala Retro Whipped Cream and T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum have gone viral on TikTok, with users swearing by these products for dry and smooth skin. A full-sized bottle of each can run you anywhere between $62 and $90 but now you can get those two products for just $28 with the Call It a Night duo kit.

The set includes mini sizes of the products that you can use at home or when you travel. The whipped cream utilizes oils and plant-based ingredients to add moisture back to the skin and protect it against unwanted environmental stressors. The serum is less about managing your skin, and more about improving the skin's complexion by reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and pores.

Ulta

Buy It! IT Cosmetics Travel Size Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer, $20; ulta.com

The IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer usually retails for $52, but you can score it for less than half the price if you grab the travel size. This anti-aging, viral moisturizer improves elasticity, firmness, and hydration thanks to its peptide-lipid complex and ceramide formula. To achieve the best results, you'll want to consistently apply it in the morning and at night.

Ulta

Buy It! Tula On-the-Go Best Sellers Travel Kit, $49; ulta.com

This travel kit combines four of Tula's best-selling skincare products into one handy set. Inside you'll find Tula's Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser, So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub, 24-7 Hydrating Day and Night Cream, and the Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum. Whether you're headed to a weekend getaway or looking to upgrade your daily beauty routine, this kit has everything you need to achieve radiant, clean, and exfoliated skin.

Ulta

Buy It! Sand & Sky Travel Size Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask, $25; ulta.com

You might remember when GlamGlow Clay Masks were all the hype, but recently, this one from Sand & Sky has taken over. Made from Australian pink clay, witch hazel, kelp, Kakadu plum, mangosteen, and pomegranate, this mask goes onto the skin to visibly brighten and tighten pores. Even TikTok users raved about how well this clay mask works, and it's super easy to take off with just water. Plus, the travel size is a budget-friendly $15 less than the OG.

Ulta

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics Travel Size Grandelash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $36; ulta.com

Many TikTok users want long, voluminous eyelashes, but if you aren't born with them, it can sometimes be difficult to achieve. This lash-enhancing serum uses amino acids, botanical extracts, and vitamin E to prevent breakage, condition lashes, and strengthen the lash follicle. The full-size serum normally goes for $68, but if you buy the mini option you can save almost 50 percent.

Ulta

Buy It! Tarte Travel Size Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer, $14; ulta.com

I've been using Tarte's Shape Tape Full Coverage concealer for a while, like many other people on TikTok, and it wasn't until a few months ago that I realized the brand had a travel version. The concealer is formulated with shea butter, mango butter, and licorice root, all of which help to moisturize your skin while utilizing color-correcting properties to reduce the appearance of dark circles and spots on the face. While the full-size tube will cost you $31, the mini is less than half the cost so you can give it a try before making a bigger investment.

Ulta

Buy It! Too Faced Travel Size Better Than Sex Waterproof Volumizing Mascara, $16; ulta.com

This waterproof mascara, which normally goes for $28, is available in a smaller $16 size, so not only will you achieve the same eye-popping results, but you'll also spend less money. The hourglass-shaped wand coats lashes from root to tip with its collagen, film-forming polymers, and acacia senegal tree extract formula which gives the appearance of voluminous lashes that almost look too good to be real.

Ulta

Buy It! Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover Mini, $14; ulta.com

I can't tell you how many times I've started to take my makeup off and immediately resented the harsh, tugging sensation that traditional makeup wipes provide. This cleansing balm helps strip off makeup without the unwanted redness and irritation thanks to its safflower seed oil that leaves skin soft and fresh. Right now, you can snag a mini version of the cleanser (which retails for $38–$51) that has gained a devoted following on TikTok for $14.

With TikTok lighting up the beauty space, head to Ulta Beauty to grab the must-have products you've been eyeing in mini sizes.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.