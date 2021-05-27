According to Shoppers, This Celebrity-Loved Eye Cream Is ‘Like Botox for Your Eyes’
Tracee Ellis Ross is such a ray of light that if anyone could make us believe in a beauty routine of smiling, constant laughter, and nothing else, it'd be her. So it only adds to the appeal that time and again, Ross comes clean about her skin regimen — and given that she developed Pattern hair products by hand, you know her standards are high. But that much was obvious from how good she looks, and according to Ross, her trademark huge eyes get a little help from one extraordinary eye cream.
As the CEO and actress told Marie Claire last week, she savors the time she spends on her hair and skin. "I love self-care, and I think beauty care is self-care. And it's one of the ways that I honor myself and put love in action and give it back to myself," Ross explained. To that end, her morning routine consists of prepping skin with a bevvy of products, including an eye cream she's used since 2019: Yon-Ka Phyto-Contour eye treatment, which is currently 20 percent off at Dermstore.
Ross recommends the treatment for puffiness and dark circles, and shoppers at Dermstore do, too. In the words of one, "It's like Botox for your eyes." But make that, Botox without any of the associated needles, pain, or doctor's office fees — just "visibly brighter and tighter" skin thanks to a best-in-class formula that instantly wakes up eyes.
Buy It! Yon-Ka Phyto-Contour, $46.40 with code SALEAWAY (orig. $58); dermstore.com
"I've been using Phyto-Contour for years now, and can't imagine my daily routine without it," another shopper writes. "Besides actually keeping the crow's feet at bay, I love the way it feels around my eyes. Bright and refreshing." Another even said they've been using the cream for 20 years straight.
Those looking for help with their fine lines and heavy bags say the treatment makes them much less prominent, and the tingle it goes on with makes it easier to wake up in the morning. "While some of the puffiness is hereditary, this cream definitely reduces the puffiness by 90 percent," a reviewer writes. "And [it] minimizes the character lines, as I like to call it."
Ross definitely knows about character, and from the rave reviews decorating Yon-Ka's Phyto-Contour treatment, she also has an eye for picking incredible products (no pun intended). As she explained in the same interview, "I spend money on my beauty products. I absolutely do. I work hard for my money, and I think that skincare and beauty care is worth buying really good stuff if you can. And there's also stuff that doesn't have to be expensive." Her affordable picks? Aquaphor and Egyptian Magic cream, an under-the-radar celebrity favorite. Ross is Hollywood through and through, after all.
Give the Yon-Ka a whirl while it's on sale and see the results for yourself.
