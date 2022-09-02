We Think This Volumizing Gloss Is the Best Lip Plumper You Can Buy, and Now It's on Sale

Too Faced’s popular products are 40 percent off for Labor Day weekend

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Too Faced Lip Plumper Sale
Photo: Too Faced

When it comes to our lips, we're firm believers that the plumper, the better.

In fact, we've tested numerous lip-plumping products in an effort to determine which ones really perform, and we've come across a handful of impressive winners along the way. Our team compiled this comprehensive list of eight standout products not to miss, and quite frankly, it's worth its weight in gold. After all, if you can create a voluminous-looking pout with one killer product (and save time and money by skipping doctor's visits for injectable fillers) — we're all in.

Taking top honors as the best overall lip plumper was the Too FacedLip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Gloss, and we're happy to report that this crowd pleaser is on major sale now through September 5.

Too Faced Lip Plumper Sale
Too Faced

Buy It! Too Faced Travel-Size Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Gloss, $10.80 (orig. $18); toofaced.com

In honor of the long weekend ahead, the brand is offering 40 percent off the travel-size version of the best-selling lip-plumping product. Its equally as popular Better Than Sex mascara (both classic and waterproof versions) is also on sale for a limited time, which means you should absolutely stock up on both while you can.

With this generous markdown, the gloss is around $11 (a nice break from its $18 original price), and the mascara (which one shopper described as "the best mascara ever") is less than $10, so don't think twice about adding multiples to your cart right this second.

As if that weren't compelling enough, Too Faced is also offering loads of freebies to sweeten the deal, including free deluxe gifts with purchases over $55. Plus, if you spend $65 or more, you can get a free full-size Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray (a $36 value) and a free travel-size Hangover Replenishing Face Primer (an $18 value).

If you need a little inspiration as to what other makeup must-haves you should stock up on, we're big fans of the Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer, which comes in 37 shades and blends into the skin like a dream. There's also several highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes (including cute travel-friendly ones) that feature rich shades, pretty shimmers, and everything in between to get you all set for the season ahead.

Shop more Too Faced best-sellers below, and scan the entire site to restock your vanity.

Too Faced Lip Plumper Sale
Too Faced

Buy It! Too Faced Travel-Size Better Than Sex Mascara, $9.60 (orig. $16); toofaced.com

Too Faced Lip Plumper Sale
Too Faced

Buy It! Too Faced Travel-Size Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara, $9.60 (orig. $16); toofaced.com

Too Faced Lip Plumper Sale
Too Faced

Buy It! Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer, $34; toofaced.com

Too Faced Lip Plumper Sale
Too Faced

Buy It! Too Faced Born This Way Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette, $52; toofaced.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Labor Day Sales Roundup
127 Labor Day Sales That Are Way Too Good to Pass Up This Weekend
e.l.f.-Cosmetics-Lip-Plumping-Gloss-1805 Tested Badge
This Lip Plumper We Tested Has Eliminated the Need for Needles
Murad Sale Tout
PSA: Everything from the Brand Behind That TikTok-Famous Wrinkle Treatment Is on Sale Right Now
kate hudson; kjer weis cream blush
Kate Hudson's Hot Girl Summer Makeup Routine Includes a Radiant Cream Blush That Shoppers Love
Scottt Barnes Naomi Lip Liner
Hailey Bieber's 'Brownie Glazed Lips' Is the '90s-Inspired Makeup Trend You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Fall
selena gomez; rare beauty
The Best Setting Spray We Tested Is on Sale — and So Is Everything Else at Rare Beauty
Hilary Duff attends Love Leo Rescue's 2nd Annual Cocktails for a Cause
Hilary Duff Is 'Here for' This Cherry Vanilla Lip-Plumping Gloss That's Packed with Anti-Aging Benefits
ILIA FF Sale
So Many Celebrity Makeup Artists Love This Clean Beauty Brand, and Every Single Product Is on Sale Now
Hanes T-Shirt
This Week's Best Amazon Deal: Hanes T-Shirts with 57,000 Five-Star Ratings Are 62% Off
Roundup of early prime beauty deals
Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Are Here — and Prices Start at Just $7
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Prices Just Dropped Sitewide at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Beauty Brand — Shop 7 Can't-Miss Best-Sellers
Selena Gomez, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Selena Gomez Uses This Body Cream in So Many of Her TikTok Videos — and It's on Sale Right Now
beauty tips tout
The 20 Best Makeup Tips from Pros
Nordstrom beauty
The 17 Best Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Start at Just $20
Billie Eilish; Ilia Cream Blush in Dear Ruby
Billie Eilish Showed Off Her Sunburn Blush Skills in an Instagram Mirror Selfie
Hailey Bieber Kosas Favorites Sale
The Hydrating Concealer and Setting Powder Hailey Bieber Uses in Her 'Lazy Makeup Routine' Are on Sale