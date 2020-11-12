Foot Peel Masks Are Going Viral on TikTok and Skyrocketing in Sales — Here Are 6 You Can Still Shop

User @jleester posted a video of herself testing out Plantifique’s peach mask, and almost overnight, it garnered more than 12 million views. This might be why all of the brand’s peels are sold out right now. But it seems like this didn’t detract social media users from scouting out other top-rated masks to replenish their dry, cracked feet — so many different foot peels are taking over Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, a live ranking of items that are skyrocketing in sales, and the connection couldn’t be clearer.