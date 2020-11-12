Foot Peel Masks Are Going Viral on TikTok and Skyrocketing in Sales — Here Are 6 You Can Still Shop
The strangest things seem to go viral on TikTok. Take, for example, the watermelon slicer that garnered more than 3 million views in just a few days. Now, there’s a new satisfyingly gross item that has caught the app’s attention: foot peel masks.
User @jleester posted a video of herself testing out Plantifique’s peach mask, and almost overnight, it garnered more than 12 million views. This might be why all of the brand’s peels are sold out right now. But it seems like this didn’t detract social media users from scouting out other top-rated masks to replenish their dry, cracked feet — so many different foot peels are taking over Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, a live ranking of items that are skyrocketing in sales, and the connection couldn’t be clearer.
You can even find in-stock foot peels on Amazon with proven results from TikTok. For example, the BestNiffes mask has gotten over 1 million views from just one video, and it’s available right now for just $10.
Clearly, these are some beloved skincare essentials. And perhaps their virality also in part because these satisfyingly gross masks are so effective and simple to use. With most of them, all you have to do is wrap it around clean feet for anywhere from 10 to 60 minutes, as specified by the directions, and within the week, calloused, rough feet will peel to unveil baby-soft skin.
It’s the closest thing you’ll get to a skincare miracle. Foot peel masks are a great money-saving alternative to pedicures, and since most of us are home all the time now anyways, you won’t have to worry about putting your peeling feet out in public.
Below, you can shop six foot peel masks still in stock on Amazon. If you film your incredible results, maybe they’ll go viral, too.
