One Tube of This Mascara with Nearly 300,000 Five-Star Reviews Sells Every 5 Seconds

Anyone with even a remotely passing interest in beauty knows of one fundamental truth: Not all mascaras are created equal. Some clump, some flake, some rub off almost as soon as you put them on. More often than not, formulas aren't bad, per se — they're simply serviceable and not anything to write home about. Of course, Thrive Causemetics's Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara is not that mascara; this formula is something else altogether, and it has nearly 300,000 five-star reviews to prove it.
Thrive's high-performance formula promises lashes that won't flake, clump, or smudge, and just as the name suggests, it gives your lashes the appearance of wearing falsies. Thrive credits this mascara's performance to its Flake-Free Tubing Technology, a trademarked formula powered by orchid stem cells that encourages longer, healthier-looking lashes the more that you wear it. To apply, you start with the mascara wand at the base of your lashes, slowly grazing over your natural lashes as the brush grabs and defines every single one. The result is an incredible before-and-after (seriously, Google some), and lashes that look like you just had them done.
Buy It! Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extension Mascara, $24; thrivecausemetics.com
With results like this, it's no wonder that Thrive's award-winning mascara has so many five-star reviews — there are over 300,000 on Ipsy and Thrive's website, combined. Shoppers love how dramatic the results are without going overboard and looking fake, and that it solves all the common problems they normally encounter with inferior formulas.
"I've always had smudging of mascara on my lower lids (the raccoon eye problem) for every mascara," one five-star reviewer wrote. "The Thrive mascara doesn't smudge. It makes my lashes look long and thick, too. My new all time favorite mascara!"
Hundreds of reviewers also love it because it doesn't irritate sensitive or watery eyes, a frequent issue (particularly with high-performance mascaras that promise big results, as the fibers are larger and stiffer).
"I have extremely sensitive skin and eyes," wrote one pleased reviewer. "So I'm careful about using most products. Thrive was recommended to me. This mascara is easy to apply and does what it promises. The wand has a tight seal as you pull it out which stops big globs of mascara from attaching to it. No waste and easier application. So far, so good."
Specifics aside, when you find the perfect mascara formula, sometimes it's just about expressing your unbridled enthusiasm, like this reviewer who couldn't help but use an exclamation point (or several) after almost every sentence.
"Best mascara of all time!" they wrote. This mascara is a GOAT! I'm obsessed and won't use anything else. I love the way it comes off! No more streaks and black stains under my eyes!!!! And the volume and length are insane!"
If you're ready for a lash upgrade that could inspire this level of excitement (and maybe even become your one and only), head to Thrive's website and shop the Liquid Lash Extension mascara now.
