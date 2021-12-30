One Tube of This Mascara with Nearly 300,000 Five-Star Reviews Sells Every 5 Seconds

Thrive's high-performance formula promises lashes that won't flake, clump, or smudge, and just as the name suggests, it gives your lashes the appearance of wearing falsies. Thrive credits this mascara's performance to its Flake-Free Tubing Technology, a trademarked formula powered by orchid stem cells that encourages longer, healthier-looking lashes the more that you wear it. To apply, you start with the mascara wand at the base of your lashes, slowly grazing over your natural lashes as the brush grabs and defines every single one. The result is an incredible before-and-after (seriously, Google some), and lashes that look like you just had them done.