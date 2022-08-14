Experts Agree That This Gentle $20 Face Cleanser Works Wonders on Sun Damage and Dehydrated Summer Skin

Calling all sun worshippers — we've got just the facial cleanser for you.

Now that summer's starting to wind down, you might be looking for potent products to help undo any sun damage so you can put your best face forward this fall. After all, soaking up that vitamin D from the sun may work wonders on your mood and your social calendar, but it can also wreak havoc on your complexion.

If you've been noticing some areas of concern popping up (ahem, sun spots, dryness, hyperpigmentation, irritation, and redness, to name a few), there's never been a better time to elevate your skin regimen with a fresh new face wash.

We've had our eyes on Three Ships Beauty for quite some time now, and its standout Purify Aloe and Amino Acid Cleanser piqued our interest ever since it has completely sold out not once, but twice, according to the brand's rep — and it has racked up tons of positive reviews from very happy customers along the way.

Three Ships

Buy It! Three Ships Purify Aloe Amino Acid Cleanser, $20; threeshipsbeauty.com

For a little background, Canadian-based Three Ships is a female-founded and -owned line that prides itself on creating certified vegan, clean, natural products using upcycled ingredients and sustainable packaging, all at affordable prices. The Purify Cleanser rings in at $20, which is just pricey enough to know that it's likely loaded with quality ingredients, but not so expensive that it feels too precious to use on a daily basis.

"As a dermatologist, I like products that are gentle and accessible for my patients, and this one is not irritating to the skin at all," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Heidi Goodarzi tells PEOPLE. "The amino acids act as humectants that are moisturizing to the skin, while the aloe vera is beneficial for sensitive or sun-damaged skin. This would be great for somebody who can't indulge in traditional luxury products but wants something nice that is still effective."

The budget-friendly cleanser's ingredient list alone earned high praise from other experts who noted that this would be best suited for anyone with normal to dry skin.

"The aloe vera soothes and hydrates the skin, and we all know that amino acids are the building blocks of proteins like elastin and collagen, which keeps our skin looking youthful," Dr. Savina Aneja, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, tells PEOPLE. "There's also yeast extract [in this cleanser], which is thought to have moisturizing, anti-itch, and anti-inflammatory effects, [and] is notable since there's ongoing research to suggest that yeast extract may have immune-enhancing effects, which could even combat the development of some cancers."

As if that weren't convincing enough, skincare expert and medical aesthetician Cassandra Bankson (who has reviewed the brand extensively on social media) noted the cleanser's effective exfoliating properties, too. "The papaya enzymes help to break down the protein bonds that hold our skin cells together. The result? Glowy, fresh-looking skin, rid of dry or flaky patches, every time you wash."

Grab this must-have cleanser while it's still in stock, and be sure to peruse the entire range of affordable and effective products targeted to address every skincare concern under the sun.

