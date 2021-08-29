This Brand's Viral Eye Cream Is Sold Out Everywhere — but Its Exfoliator Gives the Same Results
TikTok always seems to have a way of making beauty lovers go crazy for products —especially those that are proven to work. The latest viral beauty find? An eye cream that instantly transforms under-eye bags and dark circles right before your eyes.
Intrigued? Let's get into it. In a recent TikTok video, a 54-year-old user shares their experience using Peter Thomas Roth's Instant Firmx Temporary Face Tightener. The user applies the cream under one eye so viewers can see the transformation and lets it sit. As the product works into their skin, you can see the almost instant change: It's like a magic eraser. The bags and darkness under the user's eyes practically disappear, making them look less tired in under three minutes. The results are so impressive, the eye cream is sold out at most retailers.
But even though the magic eye cream is out of stock, you can still reap the same results with other Peter Thomas Roth skincare products shoppers love.
Peter Thomas Roth's FirmX Peeling Gel goes on smoothly and peels off in layers. As it does, the formula unclogs pores, exfoliates, and leaves skin with a more radiant and youthful complexion. The secret behind these instant results? The combination of pineapple, pomegranate, and keratinase enzymes. According to the brand, this blend provides "enzymatic exfoliation" that gently smoothes skin without irritation. The peel also includes glycerin and hyaluronic acid, which lock in moisture to keep the skin plump and firm.
The brand recommends massaging the gel in circular motions to see the best results, then rinsing off. The gel will remove dirt, impurities, and dead skin cells that make the skin look dull and tired. After rinsing, you will notice a brighter and clearer complexion.
Amazon shoppers can't stop praising the FirmX Peeling Gel. One shopper called it "the real deal." Another reviewer gave the peel a five-star rating and called it "amazing" in their review. They added, "I've yet to find a product I don't love from Peter Thomas Roth. This makes your skin feel so clean afterward! It balls up in little gel-like balls as you rub it over your skin."
"Highly effective!" another shopper said." "I come back to this product time and again. It works beautifully to smooth out my skin where I can noticeably feel dead skin buildup, which gives my skin a radiant glow. It makes skin feel noticeably softer and more supple. I use it a couple of times a week and notice a little goes a long way," they wrote.
