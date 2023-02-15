These Pretty Pink Driving Gloves Are Designed to Protect Your Skin from Sun Damage While Behind the Wheel

It's a sentence that's often overheard: Put a quality sunscreen on your hands, too.

Because of how much time many of us spend behind the wheel transporting kids to and from school, waiting in line to grab an iced chai latte on our morning commute, or completing miscellaneous tasks, wearing sunscreen on more than just your face is definitely sound advice. Our hands are constantly being exposed to the sun, even if it's just through the screens of our windows and windshields.

But for those trying to save money, a bottle of sunscreen every month is not the most budget-friendly. If only there was a product that a) protected hands against sun damage and b) wouldn't run out… but wait, there is! It's The Skinny Confidential's new Bougie Driving Gloves.

The Skinny Confidential

Recently launched, the hot pink gloves are made from a stretchy, machine-washable fabric and have a UPF 50 design that blocks 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays from the sun. One downside to many pairs of gloves is that they're not touch-screen receptive. But the Bougie Driving Gloves are fingerless, so scrambling to add an address into your GPS will always be easy. The gloves are both stylish and protective, and they ring in at just $35.

"Sun damage on the hands and arms is very real and can potentially cause wrinkles, brown spots, and even change the texture of your skin, making them age faster than other areas of the body," The Skinny Confidential founder Lauryn Evarts Bosstick tells PEOPLE.

"I have been wearing driving gloves since high school for everything from driving [to] vacationing to leisurely walking to pushing a stroller," she explains. "The problem was that they were all such a bore — there were no fun, cute driving gloves on the market."

That's certainly not the case anymore. The bright pink color not only matches the brand's aesthetic, but it's also one that's being worn by seemingly every celebrity right now — Kate Middleton, Selena Gomez, and Gwyneth Paltrow can all be classified as fans of the Barbiecore trend.

While the name implies that they're meant to be worn in the driver's seat, the gloves can also be worn any time you're exposed to the sun. Once summer hits, you can slip them on with your favorite summery dress or your swimsuit, just like Kim Kardashian who wore a pair of swim gloves on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

In case you're not familiar, the brand's Hot Mess Ice Roller has become quite the phenomenon on social media. The hashtag #skinnyconfidentialiceroller has over 37,000 views on TikTok and has "surpassed seven figures in sales since launching in April 2021," according to the brand. Celebrities like Charlie D'Amelio, Ashley Benson, and Molly Sims are fans of the brand, which also sells other pink facial tools, like a face razor for facial hair and a face massager for sculpting needs.

Even if you're experiencing cloudy, snowy conditions, sun damage is still a thing. So grab a pair of The Skinny Confidential's gloves for protection and keep scrolling for more of its popular products.

The Skinny Confidential

The Skinny Confidential

The Skinny Confidential

