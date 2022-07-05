Scarlett Johansson's Skincare Line Is Giving Shoppers 'Softer, Plumper' Skin, and Everything Is on Sale Today
There has been a slew of celebrity skincare and makeup launches lately, but there's one in particular that's worth your time: Scarlett Johansson's quickly beloved and widely adopted brand called The Outset.
This minimalist line focuses on clean ingredients and a simpler, more pared-down daily routine that doesn't involve 17 steps to achieve clear, soft, youthful-looking skin. There's a gentle micellar cleanser, eye cream, daily moisturizer, collagen serum, and a night cream packed with skin-firming niacinamide. And until midnight tonight, everything is 20 percent off.
Start by adding a standout product from Johansson's collection that has received dozens of five-star reviews to your cart — her Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum.
Buy It! The Outset Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum, $36.80 (orig. $46); theoutset.com
The serum is a quadruple threat: It firms, plumps, and promotes a natural "glow" all at the same time. Like the rest of the brand's products, the serum is vegan and cruelty-, allergen-, gluten-, fragrance-, and silicone-free.
It's boosted with Hyaluroset Complex, which is a "botanical alternative to hyaluronic acid," according to the brand, that nourishes, plumps, and smooths. Plus, it's formulated with brassica extract to reduce dark spots, arnica flower to soothe and hydrate, pullulan (a powerful antioxidant), and nourishing black quinoa to rejuvenate skin with amino acids, minerals, and vitamins.
Shoppers say the serum helped them achieve "softer, plumper" skin, and one loved the results they saw so much, they said, simply, "this stuff blew my mind."
Buy It! The Outset Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser, $25.60 (orig. $32); theoutset.com
Another shopper-favorite is the cleanser. Its gel-like formula works well on all skin types and helps to control oil production without stripping skin. Best of all, it's formulated with a blend of seven amino acids for additional hydration, nourishment, and protection. The cleanser also lists lemon, orange, avocado, and grape extracts among its ingredients to help fight off free radicals along with the effects from pollution and aging.
One shopper who said they have dry, sensitive skin that's "prone to redness" and breakouts said that they've "seen a dramatic reduction in redness, which has never happened before." The reviewer added that it makes their skin "so clear and hydrated" and wrote that the cleanser is now the only one they will use.
Shop all of the beloved skincare products from The Outset white the entire site is still 20 percent off through today only.
Buy It! The Outset Smoothing Vitamin C Eye + Expression Lines Cream, $33.60 (orig. $42); theoutset.com
Buy It! The Outset Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer, $35.20 (orig. $44); theoutset.com
Buy It! The Outset Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream, $43.20 (orig. $54); theoutset.com
